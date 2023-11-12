Tana Ramsay's baby bump photos everyone missed

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana are very much in a baby bubble after welcoming their sixth child together.

The couple, who kept Tana's pregnancy under wraps, shared their joyous baby news on Instagram with a string of heart-melting snapshots.

© Instagram Gordon and Tana recently welcomed their sixth child together

Taking to her own Instagram grid on Saturday, Tana, 49, uploaded a trio of candid hospital pictures which showed the mother-of-six cradling her newborn son alongside her husband Gordon and their four-year-old son, Oscar.

In her caption, Tana penned: "It's been a nerve wracking nine months but we've made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle. Ramsay family definitely complete. Jesse James Ramsay we love you so much."

© Getty Images The couple said "I do" in 1996

Doting dad Gordon, meanwhile, wrote his own personal message which read: "What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls… Done."

Tana's magical baby news came as a complete surprise, with the author managing to conceal her baby bump in a slew of recent summer snaps.

Back in July, Tana delighted her Instagram followers with a string of sun-drenched snapshots alongside her family and friends. The star, who would have been pregnant with her sixth child at the time, managed to conceal her blossoming bump with oversized cosy knits.

In one charming picture, Tana could be seen standing atop a paddle board whilst wearing a large, forest green hoodie and a pair of black sports shorts.

Meanwhile, in a second snapshot, Gordon's wife is pictured sitting in an inflatable boat with her son, Oscar. The brunette opted to wear a large black T-shirt which did well to hide her growing baby bump.

© Getty Images Gordon and Tana share six children together

And in a final image, Tana flashed a huge smile alongside her two children Tilly and Oscar. The star looked radiant in the image wearing a strappy black top and a pair of leggings. The clever downward photo angle and the shade of the trees worked in Tana's favour, helping to mask her baby bump.

© Getty Images Gordon Ramsay with two of his daughters Holly and Tilly

Captioning her images, Tana simply wrote: "The best week in Cornwall @poppysextonwainwright @tillyramsay thank you!"

Back in September, Gordon appeared to hint at his wife's pregnancy when he appeared on the Dish podcast alongside Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett. "I've got a little secret… Tana wants another one," he told the pair, although he was quick to joke that the family would soon need "two buses" for them all.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay's Family Life

He continued: "It's like going to school, going out for dinner in two buses. And secondly, I'm going to be the oldest [expletive] at school. 'Who's your grandad?' And what about sports day? The egg and spoon race. What am I going to do? So, I'd love another one, but no."

Aside from baby Jesse, Gordon and Tana are also doting parents to Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, 23, Tilly, 22, and Oscar, four.