Wow, just wow! Singer Elton John has treated his sons Zachary, 12, and Elijah, ten, to the most amazing personalised gingerbread house.

The Rocket Man star, 76, shared some photos of his household's Elf on the Shelf antics, and in one picture we see the family's gingerbread house sitting behind an elf.

The impressive house looks too good to eat, featuring a red roof with each family member's name written on it: Elton, David, Zachary and Elijah. In the centre is a sign that reads 'The Furnish-John Family'.

In a second snap, we see a cheeky Elf sitting at a piano, just like Elton does at his concerts.

The singer wrote: "We’ve been Elf on the Shelf fans since the boys were little so it’s been great to see parents and children create their own Elftons! I’ve been so inspired by all the @elfontheshelf fun, I thought we had to share some of our own!"

Elton refers to the current 'Elfton' craze where people find their elves in all kinds of Elton-based situations and costumes. We love that the man himself has jumped on board with the trend.

© Getty Elton John and David Furnish

Elf on the Shelf reacted to the dad-of-two's post, commenting: "We love it!! Starting off the season the best way."

A fan told the singer: "Love this and love your guy's Gingerbread house so adorable!" while another follower wrote: "It is lots of fun isn't it! Love the gingerbread house. It's amazing. Merry Christmas to all."

© Getty Elton's sons donned Watford scarfs for the match

A few days earlier, the family enjoyed a trip to watch Elton's beloved Watford FC play Ipswich Town and the boys got into the spirit of the match wearing Watford scarves.

A rare photo showed the family enjoying the match at Vicarage Road on 12 December, with young Zachary and Elijah sitting next to Elton in the exclusive directors’ box alongside singer Ed Sheeran.

Unfortunately, Watford lost 1-2 to Ipswich Town but nevertheless, it looked like a fun family outing.

© Instagram David, Zachary and Elijah supported Elton in Sweden

Elton and David tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed their first son Zachary Jackson Levon Furnish-John via a surrogate in December 2010.

The couple opted for surrogacy in accordance with the Center for Surrogate Parenting in Encino, California, and three years later, the couple used the same surrogate to welcome their second son, Elijah.

Shortly after welcoming their second son, Sir Elton shared a statement which read: "Both of us have longed to have children, but the reality that we now have two sons is almost unbelievable."