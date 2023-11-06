Did Strictly's Kevin Clifton secretly wed 'now wife' Stacey Dooley?

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have left fans wondering if they've secretly got married after recent comments on Simon Mundie's podcast Life Lessons.

The Stacey Sleeps Over host and the Strictly Come Dancing star met on the BBC show in 2018 and have since welcomed a daughter called Minnie. Despite the fact that many fans have speculated about them tying the knot in the past, Stacey has hinted she has mixed feelings about marriage.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Stacey was referred to as Kevin's "now wife" in Simon Mundie's podcast

Now, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive once again after podcast host Simon let slip that Stacey was Kevin's "now wife."

"We are halfway through Strictly Come Dancing season 2023. So what better time to revisit my conversation with ex-glitterball champ and strictly favourite Kevin Cliffton," Simon began.

The Stacey Sleeps Over host previously said that marriage wasn't important to her

"Kev is a lovely bloke and I have two clips from our chat here... The second is about his experience on Strictly, finishing second on numerous occasions before winning with his now wife Stacey Dooley."

It's not known whether this was an honest mistake, or whether it was an accidental revelation about the couple's private relationship.

Stacey previously told PA Media: "I'm not desperate to get married but if I am, you will be the first to know. Of course, [marriage] works for some people but it's not something that I need."

WATCH: Stacey Dooley shares rare home video of Kevin Clifton and baby daughter Minnie

She added that she has a "different love" for Kevin since they have become parents. "Marriage has never been massively important to me. Also, it's well-documented that Kev's done it a couple of times before," she told The Sun.

"So, you do have to bear that in mind, coming down the aisle like, 'Hello everyone, I know what you're all thinking'. It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this (motherhood) without Kev. It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin share daughter Minnie

Kevin has been married three times, so it's possible that he doesn't want to walk down the aisle again. He married his former professional dance partner Anna Melnikova in 2003, but they reportedly split after missing out on a dancing opportunity.

Kevin then tied the knot with Clare Craze in 2007, but they got divorced in 2013. Finally, he married fellow Strictly star Karen Hauer in 2015, but they went their separate ways three years later.

