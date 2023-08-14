Kelly Ripa shares magnificent poolside photo as she pays homage to her rarely-seen son Joaquin

The Live with Kelly and Mark host was relaxing with her husband and co-star Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa shared a beautiful poolside photo of her husband and Live with Kelly and Mark co-star Mark Consuelos over the weekend, but what fans might have missed was how her post paid homage to the pair's rarely-seen son Joaquin.

The 20-year-old tends to keep away from the spotlight, but has made occasional appearances alongside his siblings and famous parents on social media in the past. This time, however, it was Kelly's caption "GO BLUE" which represented her youngest child.

Joaquin attends the University of Michigan, where he is a part of the college's wrestling team. The rallying cry 'Go Blue' is used there to support all 29 of the men's and women's varsity sports teams at the college, which includes the wrestling team. All the members of these teams are also known as the Michigan Wolverines.

The 52-year-old All My Children actress also paid tribute to her multi-talented daughter Lola in her post, as her photo of Mark was accompanied with a clip of her latest musical release, 'Divine Timing'. Several followers of the popular TV personality noticed this choice, with one saying: "Does Lola want to have a singing career? Her voice is like an angel."

Kelly is also a very clear supporter of the 22-year-old's artistic pursuits. As Lola celebrated two weeks following the release of her new song on Instagram on July 26, Kelly commented "Can't stop listening to it babe." Fans agreed, adding: "Can't stop listening to it either @kellyripa absolutely love it," and complimenting Lola's track by saying: "She's totally my weekend vibe and mood!"

Mark has also often commented supportively on his daughter's posts about her music, and the family's oldest child Michael has also regularly liked his sister's posts to show support. The 26-year-old is following his parents' artistic influence by currently pursuing an acting career.

According to IMDb, Michael is due to star in the upcoming TV series Dissocia. The young star's most notable role to date was alongside his father in The CW show Riverdale, where he played a younger iteration of Mark's character Hiram Lodge.

In another case of like-parent-like-child, Lola was recently spotted joining her mom in an exhausting but rewarding looking workout. The singer was featured along with Kelly taking part in a challenging looking routine with her personal trainer Anna Kaiser.

Anna shared an image of the duo to her Instagram story after their exercise, along with the caption "Family workout" and the hashtag "strongwomen". The personal trainer is very proud of her long-term client Kelly, as she recently shared on social media.

"12 years, 2 kids, 5 studios, and over 100+ dances later… we are still bringing the fire," she commented. "Kelly trains with me and my @annakaiserstudios team 4-5 days a week and she still NEVER CANCELS!!!"

Anna also called Kelly "the strongest damn woman I have ever known" before she finished her post by saying: "Thank you for sharing your spirit and energy with us every day."

