Savannah Guthrie's daughter Vale sparks reaction in picture of time away from Today

Savannah Guthrie is getting into the Christmas spirit with the help of her family, and it looks like her daughter's pitching in this year more than most.

The 51-year-old Today Show anchor shared a glimpse of the holiday season at home with a pair of pictures on her Instagram, revealing that her nine-year-old Vale was in charge of wrapping presents.

Savannah shared an adorable sign that was made by Vale herself, which read: "If anyone needs help WRAPPING, tell Vale (please!), it's Christmas Eve!!" with her daughter proudly standing beside the photo in her festive pajama set.

"The sweetest little elf," the NBC News host captioned the post, with her colleague Jill Martin immediately responding: "Need help! Come on over," and another fan gushing: "It's so fun to have a daughter!"

A second added: "She's a brilliant entrepreneur! I hope she gets a lot of takers," with a third quipping: "I think she just wants a sneak peek at presents!"

Savannah and her husband of nine years Michael Feldman share Vale and a son, seven-year-old Charley, who seems just as enthusiastic about the holidays as his sister.

© Instagram Savannah's daughter Vale showing off her gift wrapping skills in a photo shared on Instagram

However, what makes the holiday season even more exciting for their household is not the days off school and work, but also a special birthday celebration for Savannah herself.

The Today star turns 52 on December 27, and revealed in a recent interview with Today.com that when it comes to joint celebrations, she has her priorities straight – "Never do a combo gift.

"Set something aside that's just for the birthday," she added. "And don't give birthday gifts on Christmas. You know, don't say, 'Oh here, open it now, it's your birthday.' Let them wait until their birthday … so that they, too, have a day that's special for them."

Savannah's birthday and Christmastime has always been bittersweet, as it brings back memories of her late father, who was born on Christmas day. She reminisced during the Today special "Holidays in My House" about spending the holiday with her father, who died when she was just 16.

"There was no way," she explained that any of the kids were allowed to open their gifts early. "But always, always, on Christmas Eve he would relent and say 'OK, just one' and so we would always get to pick one Christmas present to open on Christmas Eve.

© Instagram Savannah and Michael are doting parents of two

"We would open up a present and he'd say, 'Let's open them all!' and then we'd say 'No, Dad, no, we have to wait until Christmas!' That was just a really sweet tradition we had with my dad."

She also opened up about why Christmas now means so much to her and her family, despite the bittersweet ties associated with it. "I think we hold on to Christmas even harder now, because it's a tie to him, and a tie to the past and to our memories.

© Instagram "I think we hold on to Christmas even harder now, because it's a tie to him, and a tie to the past and to our memories."

"So Christmas just absolutely lives in my heart and lives in our family and I will spend every minute I have making sure my kids feel that magic, too."

