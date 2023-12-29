Paris Hilton on baby number 3 – what the star has said about having another child

Paris Hilton is marking the end of one of the most magical years of her entire life, becoming a mother for the first time this January, and once again last month.

In January, she and husband Carter Reum announced that they'd welcomed son Phoenix via surrogacy, and in November, she revealed that they'd also welcomed a daughter named London.

What has the 42-year-old said about having more babies? Here's everything you need to know about the reality TV icon's thoughts about having children…

VIDEO: Paris Hilton confirms she's a mom-of-two as she calls her son 'a big brother'

On freezing her eggs

"We've just, you know, getting the eggs all ready," she told E! News in 2022. "They're all ready and they're all waiting and excited for them….

"I always loved kids, but I just never found the person that I could trust to do that with. But now that I did, I just can't wait. [Carter's] gonna be the best father and we're just gonna have the most magical life together."

On wanting multiple children

"We want, like, three or four [kids]," she said on The Bellas Podcast. "We've been talking about kids since the beginning, since the first couple months of dating."

© Instagram Paris Hilton and her family – including baby daughter London and 10-month-old Phoenix

On having a variety of baby names at the ready

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Hilton heiress revealed the inspiration behind the name "London Marilyn Hilton Reum," saying: "Marilyn after my grandmother and London because it's my favorite city and I think Paris and London sound cute together. I'm not gonna say [any others] yet because I'm scared someone will steal them."

On wanting to welcome twins

In an interview with E! News, Paris talked about wanting "two or three" kids and specifically starting off that streak with twins.

"Or, I don't know, it's hard to say. I always wished I had an older brother because I feel like if I did, they would protect me and things like that in school."

MORE: Paris Hilton shared first photo of daughter London and only eagle-eyed fans noticed

© Instagram The reality TV star has been vocal about wanting more children

On finding the joy in "boring" life

In an interview with Romper after the birth of London, Paris hinted at the fact that she wasn't opposed to London getting a sister or Phoenix getting a brother.

She continued: "I used to look at my friends who'd be like, 'Oh, I have to go home to my kids and my husband,' like, 'You're so lame. This is so fun. I can't imagine being like that.'"

© Getty Images Paris and her husband of two years Carter welcomed their children via surrogacy

"Now I'm one of those boring people, and I couldn't be happier. I couldn't imagine it any other way."

MORE: Paris Hilton reveals the tearful way she announced baby number two to her family

Mom Kathy Hilton's thoughts

Kathy was asked in an interview with Extra whether Paris was intending on bestowing her newborn daughter with a baby sister already, and the reality TV star teased that it definitely could happen soon.

© Getty Images The star's family members are supportive of her growing family and dote over Phoenix and London

"I think so!" she gushed. "I think the fact that Nicky is her best friend…I think she would like for London to have that sisterly bond as well."

MORE: Paris Hilton shares heartwarming photo of son Phoenix's reaction to new addition in family home following news of baby daughter

Sister Nicky Hilton's thoughts

"I think she'll be an incredible mother," the 40-year-old, herself a mom-of-three, told Us Weekly. "Paris is like a big kid herself. So I think she'll be an amazing mother one day."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.