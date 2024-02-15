Peter Andre makes surprising comment about fifth baby's gender as Emily Andre's due date approaches

Peter Andre is about to become a dad for the fifth time and on Thursday, the father-of-four opened up about his new baby's gender on

Sat alongside his glowing wife, Emily Andre, the pair were beaming as they talked all things children. At one moment in the show, Olivia Attwood asked if the duo had any preferences on the baby's gender. Find out what Peter said in the video below.

Peter Andre talks baby's gender gender with wife Emily

Emily looked positively radiant for her on-screen appearance donning an elegant black and white patterned dress. Her look brunette tresses were styled perfectly straight and flowed past her shoulders.

The loved-up couple share two children, Amelia, nine, and Theo, six. Meanwhile, Peter shares his elder children, Princess, 16, and Junior, 18, with his ex-wife, Katie Price. The couple were married from 2005 to 2009.

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram

Eldest son Junior couldn't be more excited for the arrival of his new singling and exclusively told HELLO!: "Obviously, I'm going to be like 19 years older, so I'm going to treat it as if it's my child. It's going to prepare me for fatherhood but yeah I'm very excited."

On the subject of the baby's gender, Junior added: "I don't know what it's going to be, a boy or a girl, but either way I'm going to love it so much, I can't wait. But I'm not changing any nappies though, but honestly, I can't wait - it's like a restart on life again. We've got a new baby sibling, it's crazy.