Emily Andre's incredibly candid baby bump photos as she prepares to welcome third child

Emily Andre and her husband Peter delighted fans last month when they announced their surprise pregnancy news.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, shared their wonderful baby announcement on Instagram with the sweetest snapshot featuring a string of sonogram pictures.

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram

"We are delighted to share the news with you all," they penned in their caption. "A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we."

As the smitten couple prepare to welcome their third child together, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of Emily's most heartwarming baby bump photos, both from the archives and the present. Feeling broody? Keep scrolling...

Pride of Britain Awards

Peter looked every inch the proud father-to-be back in October 2013 when the happy couple stepped out to attend the Pride of Britain Awards at Grosvenor House.

© Getty Images Emily wowed on the red carpet in a gold dress

For the red carpet event, Emily, who would have been pregnant with her daughter Amelia, showed off her blossoming baby bump in a spellbinding gold dress adorned with glittering beads.

She completed her glamorous look with a simple black clutch bag and some peep-toe heels. Peter, meanwhile, looked his dapper usual self in a smart grey suit and a black tie.

TV Choice Awards

Emily and Peter turned heads on the red carpet at the TV Choice Awards back in September 2013. Whilst the couple looked picture-perfect for the glitzy occasion, it was Emily's baby bump that undeniably stole the show.

© Getty Images The couple were all smiles at the TV Choice Awards

As the couple posed at The Dorchester Hotel in London, The NHS doctor showed off her subtle bump in a prom-style dress crafted from black tulle and taupe satin.

She elevated her red carpet look with a pair of strappy heels and swept her Rapunzel-esque locks over to one side for a dose of Hollywood glamour. Perfection!

Touching home video

In October 2016, Emily showcased her growing baby bump in a sweet home video shared to promote the flu vaccination.

The doctor starred in the clip alongside Peter who told his followers about Emily's free NHS injection. "This lovely pregnant lady has just had her free NHS flu vaccination, and [we] want all you lovely mums out there to do the same by going to Boots UK," he told his followers.

He finished the video by asking Emily to unveil her beautiful bump on camera. The then-27-year-old proceeded to tenderly rub her blossoming belly in all its glory.

Baby kicks

Whilst Emily hasn't shared many photos of her most recent pregnancy, she did spark a sweet reaction earlier this week when she posted a rare image of her small bump.

© Instagram The couple are expecting their third child together

In the heartwarming photo, both Emily and Peter could be seen sweetly cradling the brunette beauty’s tummy from the comfort of their plush home in Surrey.

Sharing a glimpse inside her pregnancy journey thus far, the mother-of-two captioned her post: "Baby kicking away like mad - always in the evenings! Defo a night owl [owl and heart emoji] @peterandre."

How many children do Peter and Emily have?

The couple are proud parents to nine-year-old Amelia and Theo, seven. They welcomed their firstborn in January 2014, whilst Theo came into the world in November 2016.

© Instagram Peter and Emily share a beautiful blended family

Beyond this, Peter is also a devoted dad to his teenage children Junior and Princess whom he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

WATCH: Emily Andre shares rare video of kids taking part in an easter egg hunt

His lookalike son Junior is slowly following in the Mysterious Girl hitmaker's musical footsteps, whilst Princess is a budding fashionista and social media influencer.