Stacey Dooley shared an intimate photo of her and boyfriend Kevin Clifton's bedroom at their gorgeous home and it looks fresh out of a palace! The former Strictly Come Dancing champion took to her social media to make a very relatable parenting plea to her one-year-old daughter Minnie and accompanied it with a photo inside the gorgeous room.

The mother-of-one wrote in the caption: "In bed at 7 pm… Mins. PLS play ball this eve and let me watch Traitors avec cuppa… NIGHT GANG," which prompted many of her fans to share her desire for her one-year-old to have a decent nights sleep, but our eyes were immediately drawn to the minimalist space.

Stacey and Kevin are fortunate that their home affords them super high ceilings, making the rooms look incredibly spacious. But thanks to the black paint and wooden panels on the wall, their bedroom still manages to have a cosy feel.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley's bedroom looks stunning

The wooden panels are part of a stylish feature wall, with three frosted glass panels in the middle complete with decorative patterns, adding a seriously luxe feel to the room which could be mistaken for an up-market hotel.

Although dark walls make a room look chic, light is needed. Stacey and Kevin have off-set to dark tones by having an extended, dropped ceiling in simple white paint, as well as placing a table lamp right next to their huge mirror on the wall which reflects the light throughout the room. The gold rim around the mirror adds an element of style, too.

It's not only the bed that Stacey and Kevin have to relax in, their bedroom also features a super cosy chair and footstool. Perfect for when nursing Minnie back to sleep in the small hours.

After a fan marvelled at how minimalist the bedroom was, Stacey shared a bit of insight into how she styles her home. "Where is all your 'stuff' Stacey? Please tell us that there is at least one really messy room in this house filled with all your 'odds and sodds' and 'bits and bobs' stuff'??" wrote the fan.

© Instagram Stacey Dooley previously shared look inside her bedroom

Stacey responded: "I've never had much stuff in my bedroom ever! Only like the necessities, so it's super chillllllll." The TV presenter and journalist previously shared another insight into their bedroom when she shared a video from their bed!

Stacey began by saying to the camera: "Gang, I hope you're alright," before slipping immediately back into mum-mode and looking down to Minnie on her lap, saying: "Get that out of your mouth, please."

© Instagram Stacey recently celebrated Minnie's first birthday

A few details of the couple's bedroom are noticeable in the video including their stylish grey headboard which has a cream stitching effect in a striped pattern.

The pair are also lucky enough to have large fluffy white pillows and, in the first video, a blue and beige patterned cushion can be seen next to Stacey as she coos over her daughter.