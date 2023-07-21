The country music duo have three daughters who are incredibly close

Sisterly love was never more evident than on Thursday when Gracie McGraw was supported by her younger sister Maggie, as she prepared for something big.

The two oldest daughters of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw put on a united front in New York as they spent time together ahead of Gracie's big day.

Maggie jetted into the Big Apple from Washington D.C. ahead of her sister's debut solo show, 'I Will Probably Cry' at Chelsea Table and Stage on Friday.

© Instagram/Gracie McGraw Maggie is visiting Gracie ahead of her big day

The talented Broadway singer took to her Instagram stories to share snapshots with her sister in her stunning New York apartment.

They then took Gracie's mind off of the show with a day date to watch the new Barbie movie. They deferred from pink and wore matching khaki outfits for their outing. "It's a Barbie party," she wrote, before adding: "We dressed for the occasion."

© John Shearer Gracie is following in her parent's footsteps with her career in music

Gracie's two-date show kicks off tonight and in addition to support from Maggie, it's likely their younger sister, Audrey, will also attend.

She lives in New York too and regularly gets together with her sister. Gracie announced the show in June with a social media post that read: "Excited to announce that I will be making my solo show debut @chelseatableandstage July 21 and July 30!! Buy your tickets now and come see me cry."

© Getty Images Gracie is preparing for her debut solo show

She's been promoting her debut ever since and fans can't wait to go and watch. Gracie has an incredible voice and has been working hard to forge a career as a Broadway star.

In May, she showcased her vocal credentials in the sold-out Broadway Sings Queen - and it's safe to say she was a hit with the audience.

WATCH: Gracie McGraw's voice is incredible

Footage from her big moment was shared on social media and you can see just how good she is in the video below.

Gracie only moved to New York City last year to pursue her dreams as a singer but she's already starred in several shows and has been keeping her ever-growing fans updated with her success on social media by regularly adding videos of herself singing.

© Kevin Mazur/ACMA2017 Tim and Faith have three daughters who are all very talented

All three of Faith and Tim's daughters have inherited their famous parent's vocal chops and while Gracie and Audrey are no strangers to showing off their voice, Maggie prefers to stay out of the limelight.

© Getty Audrey is the youngest daughter of Faith and Tim

That being said, she recently stunned her fans with a throwback video of herself performing a soulful version of Screamin' Jay Hawkins' iconic song, 'I Put a Spell on You,' with her former band, Sister Supply - and it was amazing.

It sparked a huge reaction from fans who are now demanding the McGraw sisters team up for a band of their own. Watch this space!