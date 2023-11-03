Sheryl Crow, 61, channels rock and roll in snakeskin look as she makes major career announcement

Sheryl Crow looked stunning in an appearance on Good Morning America as she wore a snakeskin printed jacket during her interview, channeling rock and roll.

WATCH: Sheryl Crow looks amazing on Good Morning America

With her long blonde locks expertly styled, it was a far cry from her iconic brunette curls she was famous for in the 1990s, but the nine-time Grammy award winner is still an absolute rockstar and is finally receiving recognition for her role in rock as she is set to perform and be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

And she's announced a brand new album, set for release on March 29.



As she’s set to be recognized at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the 61-year-old looked stunning and still channeling that rockstar glam she’s always had, as she rocked a snakeskin print jacket and black leather-looking trousers.

When asked what her younger self would think of her recognition now, the ‘All I Wanna Do’ singer shared her thoughts on fame: “I would never have believed it, I’ve always joked that in the old high school yearbook it was like ‘Sheryl Crow: very destined never to be famous’.”

© Screenshot from GMA Sheryl Crow live on Good Morning America

“When you hit 50 you start looking back more than you look forward and with this I’ve been so reflective of all the people that are all still with me”, she said. “In 30 years they’re all still here and I’d tell any young artist to find the people you trust and grow with them.”

While Sheryl has previously said she would never release another album, the singer has also revealed that she has an eleventh studio album in the pipeline, as she promoted her new single ‘Alarm Clock’.

© Getty Images Sheryl in 1994

“I said I was never putting out another album, but there are several songs on that that I feel like are, to me, the best songs I’ve ever written,” she told PEOPLE. “I’m excited! You can never be too old to be excited. You can watch lines grow on your face and you can watch some of your abs start to really disappear, but you’re never too old to get excited.”

Speaking of the current age of music, with social media and self promotion being prominent, she added that “if I had to come up now where everything is self promotion I wouldn’t be doing [it] I’d still be teaching school for sure".

Sheryl told PEOPLE that the real honor of being inducted into the hall of fame was “the people that have meant the most to me in my musical life have been inducted into this organization so to have my name in the hat with theirs, it’s a giant honor. These people… really were the architects".