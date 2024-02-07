Kanye West makes rare appearance in daughter North West’s TikTok

Kanye West, who has previously voiced his concerns about his daughter North's presence on TikTok, seems to have embraced her social media activities in a recent heartwarming appearance.

The 47-year-old rapper, once resistant to the idea of North using the platform, appeared in a new photo with his 10-year-old daughter, signaling a possible

In a video compilation shared by North, which included a series of personal snapshots showcasing her life, friends, and family activities, one image stood out.

It captured a tender moment between father and daughter, both smiling broadly, framed in a pink-striped picture frame.

Kanye appears in North's TikTok

This post, adorned with three pink heart emojis and comments disabled, offers a glimpse into the evolving dynamics of the West family following Kanye's divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The shift in Kanye's stance on North's TikTok use is noteworthy, given his history of publicly expressing disapproval. In February 2022, Kanye took to his Instagram to question what he should do about North being on TikTok "against his will."

North's TikTok is run by her mom

The TikTok account, managed by North's mother, Kim, became a point of contention, with Kanye seeking advice from his followers.

His concerns intensified during the holidays when North posted videos of herself transformed with makeup into characters like Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and The Grinch.

© Arnold Jerocki North West is incredibly close to her dad Kanye West

These posts prompted Kanye to assert in an interview with Hollywood Unlock's Jason Lee that his children should not use TikTok without his permission and that "security ain't going to be in between me and my children."

The rapper's distress was evident as he felt these actions were attempts to "poke the bear" and fuel a narrative of instability.

© Getty Images Kim Kardashian and North West

"To say someone is crazy, they're trying to take the power away and do anything to get people to not pay attention to me," he said, reflecting on the broader implications of these family disagreements playing out in public.

