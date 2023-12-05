Michael Douglas twins with son Dylan in rare vacation photos with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas was joined by wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and their son Dylan Douglas on a trip to India, where the actor was honored with the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at the International Film Festival of India.

The 79-year-old Hollywood legend flew to the small Indian state of Goa last week, where the festival and ceremony took place, and was presented the honor by popular Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana.

Since the ceremony, the trio are making the most of their time in the country, and are currently visiting many of the major tourist hotspots in South India.

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares glimpse into enchanting Indian vacation with husband Michael Douglas

The actor shared photos of himself with Catherine, 54, and Dylan, 23, in front of the grand Brihadeeswara Temple in the city of Thanjavur, the most renowned of the temples built by the Chola Empire between the 11th and 12th centuries.

The huge tower and intricate inscriptions stood out behind the trio as they posed for photos, wearing traditional flower garlands and sporting red tikas, red marks worn on the forehead.

Dylan, in fact, looked just like a younger version of his Oscar-winning dad as they also posed for a snap inside the temple, and shared one more family photo outside, this time dressed in all white.

© Instagram Michael and his family are visiting the Brihadeeswara Temple in the city of Thanjavur

"Sightseeing [Indian flag] with the best," Michael captioned his photo, and fans were loving the glimpse of the famous family's holiday, with many of his Indian followers welcoming him.

"Wow! This is quite a surprise Michael! Happy to see you and your family visiting this iconic temple," one gushed, with another adding: "What a wonderful, family holiday," and a third saying: "Lovely pictures…..hope you are dealing with the intense heat over there!" A fourth also commented: "Awesome. Very nice picture guys!. Enjoy your sightseeing!"

INSIDE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' dining room at spectacular $4.7m mansion is like a scene from a movie

Michael was presented with the IFFI honor, celebrating his legacy in film, at a ceremony which took place on November 28, and per Deadline, shared a loving few words with the audience.

© Instagram The three posed for pictures inside the historic monument

"It's a tremendous honor to receive this award. It's a career life achievement. When I heard about the award, my family and I were elated," he recalled.

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' grown-up children Carys and Dylan resurface in new family photo that gets fans talking

He shone a spotlight on the power of cinema bringing together people worldwide, particularly the hugely successful and prolific Bollywood film industry, and named Om Shanti Om, The Lunchbox, and the Oscar-winning RRR as some of his favorite Indian films.

© Instagram They also posed for a family portrait dressed in coordinating all white

AP reported that he also said: "Cinema is one of the few mediums that has the power to unite and transform us. It transcends divisions, whether that be geography, race, language, and even time."

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet life update with husband Michael Douglas

He'd added that he was "humbled" by the honor, which has previously gone to the likes of Martin Scorsese and Wong Kar-wai, and called the celebration a "reminder of the magic of moviemaking."

© Getty Images Michael and Catherine were joined by son Dylan at the IFFI in Goa on November 28

"Today, our global language of cinema is more meaningful than ever," he concluded, and was cheered on by Catherine, Dylan, and other members of the Indian film industry.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.