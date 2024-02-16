Bargain Hunt's Natasha Raskin Sharp shares rare photo of tiny baby Jean as she makes motherhood confession

Antiques Road Trip host Natasha Raskin Sharp has shared the sweetest photo with her Instagram followers, giving them a glimpse of her newborn baby girl Jean.

The Scottish star, who's also known for her role on Bargain Hunt, took to her social media page on Thursday to post a snap of herself holding her daughter while sitting next to her cute dog Bonnie.

"Baby, Bonnie & bags…under my eyes!" wrote Natasha, 37.

She added: "But off to @bbcradioscot I go to play a mixed bunch of tracks from the 50s onwards. Join me from 10pm via @bbcsounds. Or if - like me - you need some sleep…catch up on the app any time after midnight."

We certainly know how that feels… those early days of motherhood can feel like a total blur of sleep deprivation, nappies and feeds.

Natasha Raskin Sharp with her baby in a sling

There were encouraging words for Natasha in the comments section, with one fan telling her: "You look radiant, beautiful photo. Awww those tiny toes, congratulations and enjoy."

Another said: "Just too cute. Congratulations on the start of the one journey that really matters."

We have to agree, little Jean has the cutest little toes in the picture!

© @natasharaskinsharp/Instagram Natasha Raskin Sharp and husband with their baby girl

Natasha shares baby Jean with her husband Joe Sharp, who is a producer on Antiques Road Trip. The couple met back in 2013 and married in a small ceremony held in Scotland in 2016.

Natasha announced the arrival of her first child in January, sharing a photo of her newborn's tiny hand wrapped around her mum's fingers.

"What a way to start the year: the last few days have been nothing short of immense," she penned, before confirming that she would be taking a break from work.

"Handing over my @BBCRadioScot duties to the excellent Ravi Sagoo for a short spell with lots of new @BBCBargainHunt & @AntiqueRoadTrip (filmed when baby was a mere bump) on the horizon," she wrote, adding: "Enjoy!"

© BBC Studios Natasha Raskin Sharp on Bargain Hunt

The new mum returned to her radio job at the beginning of February and during her first show back revealed her baby's gender.

After introducing the show, she told listeners: "I should say that I needed those five weeks off to prepare for and adjust to my new life as a mum. Joe and I have welcomed a little baby into the world and she's just the best.

"She already has a favourite song, little Jean Sharp is a David Bowie fan," she added, before playing Bowie's song The Jean Genie.