Steve Irwin’s son Robert goes official with girlfriend Rorie Buckley: See the sweet photo

Robert and Rorie have been dating since last year

Robert Irwin, the son of the late conservationist Steve The Crocodile Hunter Irwin, and his girlfriend Rorie Buckey, painted a picture of young love as they made their red carpet debut at the Sydney premiere of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One this Monday.

Not hesitant to share their affection, 19-year-old Robert warmly embraced Rorie, also 19, around her waist while posing for the event's photographers.

The wildlife photographer cut a dashing figure in an all-black suit, offering a perfect complement to Rorie's chic one-shoulder dress.

© Don Arnold Rorie Buckley and Robert Irwin attend the Australian premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

Adding an extra sprinkle of stardom to the young couple's debut, Rorie is the niece of more Australian celeb royalty, the late award-winning actor Heath Ledger, being the daughter of Ledger's sister, Kate Buckey.

Romantically involved since the end of last year, Robert and Rorie share a unique bond, carrying the legacy of their celebrity relatives.

Following Steve's untimely death in 2006 from a fatal stingray attack, his wife, Terri, and their two children, Robert and Bindi, have committed themselves to continue the work that was so dear to him.

MORE: Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's epic home revealed

© Lisa Maree Williams Rorie has been dating Robert for over a year

The Irwin family manages Australia Zoo and are the beloved stars of their reality series, "Crikey! It's the Irwins." The recent seasons have expanded to include Bindi's husband, Chandler Powell, and their adorable 2-year-old daughter, Grace.

A particularly poignant moment was shared last December during Robert's birthday celebrations at the family zoo, where a video montage unveiled a heartfelt message from Steve.

MORE: Bindi Irwin's baby nursery is so unexpected – see photo

READ: Bindi Irwin reveals the sentimental tribute she has to her late dad Steve Irwin at home

© Don Arnold Rorie and Robert make it official

Speaking about the transformative moment of Robert's birth, Steve expressed that despite his notable conservation efforts, his true calling was to be a father.

“This is why I was put here because I could be dead tomorrow,” Steve declared in the video, emphasising the urgency for his children to swiftly step into his shoes, envisioning Robert "catching the crocs with Bindi."

MORE: Bindi Irwin reveals the meaning behind her wedding dress

READ: Bindi Irwin on her 'tough' decision to get married amid coronavirus pandemic

Bindi Irwin reveals new family member DJ the rhino

MORE: Bindi Irwin reveals how she will honour late father at her wedding – exclusive

The emotional resonance of Steve's words visibly touched Robert, who found comfort in his mother's gentle consoling. Living up to his father's aspirations, Robert is actively involved in the family's zoo operations, including wrestling crocodiles and handling snakes, just as his father once did.