Tiger Woods' ex makes $30 million decision as she drops lawsuit against him

Tiger Woods and ex-girlfriend Erica Herman had a less than amicable split back in October with the brunette beauty launching legal action against her former beau concerning the non-disclosure agreement she signed at the beginning of their relationship.

Days later she filed a second suit around her departure of their shared home in Jupiter, Florida and was seeking $30 million in damages. However, she has dropped this action, with the filing saying: "The Plaintiff, ERICA HERMAN, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods… and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration."

Erica is still purusing legal action around the NDA, which she says surrounds a sexual harassment claim. A judge had previously dismissed this action, and she is currently appealing the ruling for the second time.

Lawyers acting for Tiger rejected Erica's version of events of her depature from their Florida home. She claimed that the former couple had an "oral agreement" which meant she could continue living at their home for another five years. She also said that she was "tricked" into a vacation and when she arrived at the airport was told she was now locked out of the property.

© Icon Sportswire Tiger and Erica split last year

The golfing star's lawyers say no agreement had ever been agreed, and that he had booked her into a luxury resort and given her money to try and find a new home.

Erica and Tiger first confirmed their relationship in September of 2017, while attending the Presidents Cup tournament in New Jersey. She is originally from South Florida, and worked in the restaurant industry for several years. She was a server and later, by 2017, the restaurant manager of Tiger's restaurant The Woods, in Jupiter, Florida.

© Gotham The former couple lived together in Florida

While at the tournament, the 38-year-old established herself as Tiger's partner when she wore a badge exclusively used by the wives and girlfriends of the players.

Though their relationship has been largely low-profile – as opposed to Tiger's highly-publicized marriage and divorce from Elin Nordegren – Erica has made frequent appearances alongside the pro athlete at most of his golf games. She also accompanied Tiger, his mother and his children to the White House in 2019 where he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

© Gotham Erica is still pursuing one piece of legal action

As well as celebrating his career achievements, Erica was by Tiger's side following his car accident in 2021. Speaking of her role in his recovery, Tiger told Golf Digest: "There was a point in time when, I wouldn’t say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there, if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg.

"Once I [kept it], I wanted to test and see if I still had my hands. So even in the hospital, I would have [girlfriend] Erica [Herman] and [friend] Rob [McNamara] throw me something. Throw me anything."

The couple were rumored to have split in 2019 when she wasn't spotted at a golfing tournament, but Erica revealed that it was simply because she didn't like the "public attention."

Before dating Erica, Tiger was in a relationship with Olympic ski legend Lindsey Vonn from 2013 to 2015. That relationship followed his headline-making split from wife Elin Nordegren — amid multiple affairs widely reported — in 2010.