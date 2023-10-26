Kevin Bacon and Kyra Segdwick's daughter Sosie stuns in sun-soaked video with famous boyfriend and dad

In what has become a weekly tradition, Kevin Bacon took to social media once again for one of his signature singalong videos from his massive Connecticut farm.

Populated with all kinds of animals, dogs, sheep, goats, pigs, and horses galore, the 65-year-old actor will entertain his fans with short musical performances alongside their animals, and he recruited a couple of guests for his latest.

Kevin included his daughter Sosie Bacon, 31, an actress just like her dad and mom Kyra Sedgwick, and her partner Scoot McNairy, 45.

As Kevin strummed on his guitar, Scoot snapped and hummed along, Sosie took center stage in the sun-soaked video, singing Bruce Springsteen's 1982 track "Atlantic City" in honor of the new chickens that were added to their coop.

"A little Springsteen to welcome our chickens," the Footloose star quipped in the caption of his clip, and fans were left absolutely enthralled by the family's many talents.

"You need to start the Bacon Family Band and go on tour! I love hearing all of you sing!" one gushed, while another wrote: "That was great, your voices sound so good together."

A third joked: "What does a girl have to do to be one of Bacon's chicks?" while a fourth also quipped: "Love this. And I'm sure the lil darling behind y'all loved it too."

Kevin's 3.6 million followers were thrilled last month when he was joined not just by Sosie and Scoot, but also his son Travis and his girlfriend Angelina, plus his wife Kyra. Watch that incredible family performance below…

Travis, a rock musician and composer, has been with Angelina, a burlesque performer and makeup artist, for over three years. They celebrated their third anniversary this August, with Angelina sharing a post that read: "Happy three year anniversary my love. Thank you," and Travis writing: "Happy three years darling."

The two also parent a cat together and have shown that when it comes to their darker aesthetics, they couldn't be more perfectly matched. On his birthday in June, Angelina shared a sweet dedication for her partner, which read: "The biggest happy birthday to my perfect human!

"In your 34 years you have done a lot and been through a lot and I have been lucky enough to share the last 3 with you. Thank you for being you and cannot forget to mention the best cat father. I love you."

Meanwhile, Sosie has been with Scoot, also an actor, for two years. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the December 2021 premiere of The Tender Bar in Los Angeles. They first met while filming Narcos that year, and despite their 14-year age gap, have remained strong as a couple ever since.

Scoot, best known for his roles in Monsters, Argo, and 12 Years a Slave, was previously married to actress Whitney Able from 2010-2019, with whom he welcomed two children.

