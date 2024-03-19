Home & Away's Melissa George announces the birth of her third son after secret pregnancy

Former Australian soap star Melissa George has joyfully announced the arrival of her third child, a momentous addition to her family that she shared with the world through an Instagram post.

The 47-year-old actress, originally from Australia, now residing in France, captured the hearts of her followers with a tender black and white photograph showcasing the tiny feet of her newborn son.

With palpable joy, Melissa wrote: "Welcome to the world my little man. Love knows no end. A mother of 3 sons. Cannot believe it. My heart is so full," an expression of her overflowing love and astonishment at becoming a mother to three boys.

The announcement quickly garnered a wave of congratulations from fans and friends alike, who were eager to share in Melissa's happiness.

The news of her pregnancy was subtly hinted at in recent weeks, reaching a crescendo with a baby shower that celebrated the impending arrival of her third son.

Hosted in her beloved adopted country of France, Melissa embraced the joyous occasion with elegance, donning a simple white T-shirt and cardigan that gracefully accentuated her baby bump.

The shower itself was a feast for the eyes, adorned with an exquisite arrangement of blue and white balloons and bespoke cookies playfully announcing "Melissa's baby boy."

In a candid moment captured in photographs, Melissa was seen holding up the cookies, her face alight with excitement and humor, embodying the bliss of the celebration.

A friend of Melissa's captured the essence of the day in a heartfelt post, describing the baby shower as "a magical afternoon" in honor of the "beautiful lady."

This special event followed months of speculation from fans, who had pieced together clues of her pregnancy from social media posts, including one poignant image where Melissa cradled her bump alongside her son.

Melissa, who shares her life and now three sons, Raphaël, nine, and Solal, seven, with her former partner Jean-David Blanc, has always spoken candidly about the joys and challenges of motherhood.

In conversations, such as one with the Sydney Morning Herald, she has reflected on the profound impact of becoming a mother, stating, "Having children, for me, will go down in my life as the greatest, most victorious thing I've ever done."

She has shared snippets of her journey through motherhood, including a vivid recount of a previous labor, where she described a raw and powerful experience, "No drugs, no nothing, just primal woman walking the halls of a French hospital, trying to get this very large child out of my body."

