Seal, 61, looks dramatically different with dreadlocks in must-see throwback photos

It's not just a soulful voice that Seal is recognized for – but his bald head too, so it may come as a surprise that he hasn't always favored such a close cut.

The Kiss from a Rose singer has been feeling reflective of late after turning 61 on February 19 and took a trip down memory lane to share a montage of memorable performances in a video on Instagram.

© Taylor Hill Seal first shaved his head in 1994

However, the beginning of the clip featured an old interview with the singer, and he looked almost unrecognizable sporting long, thick dreadlocks.

It wasn't until 1994 that Seal decided to shave all his hair off, and he has been rocking his smooth, bald head ever since.

When Seal was a coach on The Voice Australia back in 2017, he admitted that getting rid of his dreadlocks felt transformative while discussing contestant Rennie Adams' "new look".

© Getty Images Seal had dreadlocks long before he favored a bald head

"I remember many years ago, back in 1994, I shaved off all my hair," he told The Voice host Sonia Kruger.

"Whenever you do something like that, I always feel that there's a transformation taking place so when I saw Rennie with his new look, I was really encouraged," he added.

In a former post for The Guardian, Seal revealed that he shaves his head frequently after growing "tired" of his dreadlocks.

© Getty Images Seal grew 'tried' of his dreadlocks

"I shave my head once every three days," he said.

"When I had my first hit single, Killer, I had dreadlocks, but I got tired of them, and in 1993 or 94 I shaved them off. I won't be growing them again any time soon."

© Getty Images Seal never wants dreadlocks again

Meanwhile, the dad-of-four received a sweet birthday tribute from his daughter, Leni Klum, to mark his special day on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the model, 19, shared two adorable photos of her as a child with her dad.

In one image, the then-toddler has a huge smile on her face as Seal plants a kiss on her lips, and in the other, she is affectionately gazing up at him while he beams for the camera.

© @leniklum Instagram Story Leni's tribute to Seal on his birthday

Captioning the precious family snapshots, Leni penned: "happy birthday papa I love you."

As well as Leni, Seal is father to daughter Lou, 13, and sons, Johan, 16, and Henry, 18, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Heidi Klum.

Seal met Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant with Leni, whose biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. The singer went on to officially adopt her in 2009.

© @leniklum Instagram Story Leni and Seal have always had a close bond

Speaking about Seal becoming Leni's legal father, Flavio told the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera back in 2016: "Leni is my natural daughter, but the three of us calmly agreed that it made the most sense that he adopt her because a child needs to grow up in a family."

Seal has praised Flavio's decision to sign over his parental duties, previously telling People: "Anyone can father a child. Big deal. Raising the child is the key."

© Getty Images Seal adopted Leni in 2009

He added: "Flavio has no contact with Leni. That's not because he's a bad person.

"I actually think he's great in many ways, because a selfish man might want to disrupt the child's set-up, and he's clearly not a selfish man. He obviously sees the set-up and leaves it alone."

Seal and Heidi split in 2012 and their divorce was finalized in 2014, but despite their marriage breaking down, their children have always been their top priority.

© Getty Images Seal and Heidi split in 2012

"When I said 'yes' I meant yes forever," she previously said on Today. "Unfortunately, that was not the case."



She added: "You try to do your best to keep your children as happy as possible and keep them as grounded and loved most as possible."

