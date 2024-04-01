Carrie Johnson's son is her mini-me with thick blonde hair in cute holiday snap

Carrie Johnson's son Wilfred is often likened to his dad, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in looks.

But in Carrie's latest snap from the family's ski holiday in France, Wilf, as he's known by his nickname, was the spitting image of both his father and mother with his thick straight blonde hair.

The mother-son duo held hands as they posed on a balcony, with Wilf copying his mum Carrie and pointing out at the snow-peaked mountains.

© Instagram Carrie and her mini-me son Wilf

Another picture from Carrie's Instagram carousel showed the little boy, who turns four this month, running around in the snow, his long blonde hair flapping wildly in the wind.

Carrie, 36, also uploaded some sweet photos of her daughter Romy, two, dressed in a pink snowsuit, as well as a cute snap of her youngest child, eight-month-old baby Frankie, sitting contently in his pram.

The former media rep, who is the daughter of The Independent co-founder Matthew Symonds, enjoyed her ski break in La Rosiere, calling it one of the "happiest weeks" ever.

© Instagram The little boy is taking after his mum and dad with his thick long blonde hair

She did admit that skiing with three children under three is "not for the faint-hearted" but she was glad they made the trip particularly as the French resort is perfect for little ones.

"It's definitely not easy though," she added. "Just getting the kids up the mountain, pushing Frank up in the buggy, while carrying our skis and theirs, was a proper workout. One lesson was totally wasted as Wilf decided to have a full on meltdown because I'd put suncream on his face!

"Putting ski gloves on a 2 year old is like pinning jelly to a wall and changing nappies in the snow is interesting. But seeing them grow in confidence so quickly was amazing.

"They might not remember it but I certainly will. One of my happiest weeks."

© Instagram Boris and Carrie looked loved-up on their ski trip

When the family of five aren't hot-footing it to idyllic destinations around the globe, they reside at their stunning home, Brightwell Manor, located in the heart of Brightwell-cum-Sotwell in Oxfordshire.

Carrie also shared a glimpse at the family's Easter celebrations, showing her children enjoying an Easter egg hunt around the garden and sitting down to a homemade roast lamb dinner that the mother-of-three had prepared.