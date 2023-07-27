Olly Murs' 'unbelievable surprise' for wife Amelia at wedding after-party – exclusive

After over a year of planning every detail of their three-day wedding, you'd think there would be no surprises in store for Olly Murs and his wife Amelia.

However, the couple both organised some sweet gestures for one another at their after-party, they exclusively told HELLO!. After exchanging vows at Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary, the Heart Skips a Beat hitmaker and the fitness model enjoyed a festival day with their closest friends and family, dubbed "Murs Fest."

As well as funfair rides and ice cream vans, Amelia revealed that she was treated to an "unbelievable surprise" from Olly. Guests enjoyed performances from Olly himself, who sang Dance With Me Tonight, plus Heart DJ Pandora Christie on the decks and Craig David.

© Tali Photography The couple ended their wedding with "Murs Fest"

“I know Craig – we get on well,” he said. "Over the last year, Amelia has been saying: ‘'We’ve got to go and see Craig David on tour,' but I kept delaying it and instead asked him to play at our wedding. He started to sing acapella on the mic. Everyone ran to the stage."

© Getty Craig David performed at the couple's wedding

Amelia recalled: "I was talking to my granny and grandad and suddenly I could hear Craig on the mic. It was an unbelievable surprise." The 31-year-old had already organised a plane to fly overhead with the banner: "Olly & Amelia Just Married," much to Olly's surprise.

The X Factor star also addressed why Mark Wright wasn't among the wedding performers. "People were asking me why I didn’t get Wrighty [Mark] to DJ as he’s a really good friend of mine.

© Getty Olly Murs was one of several performers at his wedding festival

"But I didn’t want him to have to work. I wanted him to enjoy the day as my mate – and he had a belting time."

© Getty Olly and Amelia got married at Osea Island

Olly and Amelia got engaged on a clifftop during a family getaway to Cornwall on 4 June 2022, with the likes of Amelia's mother and 91-year-old grandfather present to witness the moment.

Following their wedding, the couple are delaying their honeymoon until 2024. However, they have already begun discussing their family plans. "We’re ready to have our own little Murses running around. It’s so special that we’ll be able to take our kids to Osea Island one day and say: ‘This is where we got married,'" Olly said.

