Olly Murs and Amelia Tank's tearful moment with grandfather, 91, at island wedding

The fitness model's grandfather was present when the couple got engaged in Cornwall

There were tears all around at Olly Murs' island wedding with his wife Amelia, the couple admitted to HELLO!.

One classic wedding moment that is always charged with emotion is the speeches, and the Troublemaker singer and fitness model's big day was no exception. Following their vows at Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary, Amelia asked her 91-year-old grandfather David to say a few words in honour of a special moment they shared at the couple's clifftop engagement in Cornwall on 4 June 2022.

"When we got engaged, my grandad was in Cornwall with us," Amelia told HELLO!. "He grabbed my shoulder and recited: 'Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?' I asked him to read it at the wedding because it was such a special moment."

Olly got emotional saying his wedding vows

OIly had previously revealed that her family did not know his plans to propose during their holiday, so it came as a shock to Amelia's mother who was filming the romantic moment.

"We were on a walk with her family, but nobody knew what I was going to do," he told The Mirror. "Not many things in my life are private and this moment for me was the one thing I wanted to keep private. Her mum was videoing it – she was going, 'Oh my God, he's doing it!' They were over the moon."

However, the couple had not divulged the sweet detail about Amelia’s grandfather reading Shakespeare’s Sonnet 18 immediately afterwards.

The couple got married at Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary

Olly and Amelia started dating back in 2019, but they briefly split before the singer realised he was "an idiot" and rekindled their romance.

One year after getting engaged, the couple gathered 71 of their closest friends and family for a Friday-night welcome barbecue in Essex ahead of their ceremony the following day. Olly admitted he was also tearful when he caught sight of Amelia walking down the aisle in her Pallas Couture wedding dress, which boasted a figure-hugging silhouette and romantic lace applique.

Olly and Amelia got engaged in Cornwall

“I was on the brink of crying at any moment," he said. "When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn’t seen me cry like that since I was four years old!"

He added: "Seeing Amelia walk down the aisle was something I’ll never ever forget. She looked out of this world."

The pair had a three-day wedding ending with Murs Fest

They said "I do" at 2 pm and later tucked into personalised menus designed by the bride and groom followed by lemon curd and red velvet wedding cake.

Olly and Amelia's evening reception finished at midnight in order for guests to get some much-needed rest before their third day of celebrations. For Murs Fest, as the festival event was dubbed, the newlyweds changed into relaxed outfits including a white mini dress and leather jacket, and a cream lace-trimmed shirt.

