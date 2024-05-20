Sienna Miller's rarely-seen daughter Marlowe, 11, models tumbling princess hair for red carpet appearance

Sienna Miller, 42, turned her latest appearance at Cannes Film Festival into a family date night, inviting boyfriend Oli Green, 27, her mother Josephine and her rarely-pictured daughter Marlowe.

The 11-year-old, whom Sienna shares with actor Tom Sturridge, was pictured embracing her famous mother and posing for photos on the red carpet.

© Lionel Hahn Sienna attended Cannes Film Festival with her boyfriend Oli, mother Josephine and daughter Marlowe

The Alfie star wore an ethereal blue sheer ruffle dress with a matching bodysuit underneath, styling her blonde hair into effortless long waves. While she sported the same honey 'do as her mother, who wore a long polka dot dress, Sienna's daughter rocked light brunette locks that flowed past her shoulders with a soft curl giving it movement.

© Getty/Corbis Marlowe wore her long hair in soft waves like her famous mother

She finished off her princess-worthy look with a white dress adorned with a satin pink bow and black strappy sandals.

Sienna's private daughter

Sienna and Tom dated between 2011 and 2015, and they welcomed Marlowe in 2012. After they called time on their relationship, the pair continued to co-parent their daughter.

© Arturo Holmes Sienna has kept her daughter away from the spotlight, only making a rare appearance at New York Fashion Week in 2023

While they have kept her largely out of the spotlight, only making one rare public appearance at New York Fashion Week in 2023, Sienna has made some comments about motherhood.

The Anatomy of a Scandal actress told The Observer magazine: "I think having a baby really changed everything, if I'm honest. I think that's where it began. The stakes are higher. You have someone that you want to be proud of you eventually.

"You're aware of your own mortality. For me, as soon as I had a baby I had a vision of my life - and what was left of it."

While she admitted she "felt like a failure" when her daughter was a newborn as she came to grips with parenthood, she has taken every opportunity to gush about her daughter since then – the pair even share clothes!

"She's got her own sense of self and style. Mine was much more eclectic. Hers is cool and really chic and quite 90s," Sienna explained to Vogue.

Joking about the mother-daughter duo relatably raiding each other's wardrobes, she said: "I've lost a lot of hoodies, but I steal her clothes, too. Her little T-shirts are quite sweet over a vest and her jumpers are really nice and cropped."

Sienna's relationship with Oli Green

© Getty Sienna and Oli started dating in 2021

Sienna and Oli are also parents to a baby girl born in January, but they left their four-month-old at home for their star-studded Cannes Film Festival appearance.

The couple started dating in 2021 after they were introduced at a mutual friend’s Halloween party. While Sienna originally thought it was "absurd" to start a romantic relationship with the 27-year-old actor, she has defended their 15-year age gap.

© David M. Benett The actress welcomed a daughter in January

"I don't think you can legislate on matters of the heart. I certainly have never been able to," she told British Vogue, adding: "For Oli, it is real that I might want to be with someone older."

She continued: "There's awareness of the dynamics that enter relationships between men and women now that we just didn't have 20 or 25 years ago. I feel like my whole adolescence was dodging bullets and advances in a really delicate way, to not offend somebody. Whereas the girls that he grew up with, they're probably like, No-no, thank you. Moving on."

They admitted their first holiday together was their babymoon to the Maldives shortly before they welcomed their first child.

