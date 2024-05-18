Cannes 2024 cutest celeb couples: Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky, Prince Joachim & Princess Yasmine, more PDA moments

Celebrities have turned out in their droves for the Cannes Film Festival 2024, which means plenty of date opportunities for the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. Leaving their three children India, Sasha and Tristan at home in Australia for the occasion, the pair enjoyed some quality alone time in France.

They were just of the couples spotted looking loved-up on the red carpet. Want to see more rare public displays of affection? Keep scrolling to see Prince Joachim and Princess Yasmine, Emilie Dequenne and Michel Ferracci and more…

1/ 5 © Getty Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Civil War actress accompanied her husband Jesse Plemons onto the red carpet to celebrate his new movie Kinds of Kindness. Kirsten, 42, wowed in a black plunging evening gown with mesh paneling on the torso. Jesse looked so smart in a formal black suit and bow tie.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Pretty Woman star Richard Gere, 74, and his wife Alejandra Silva, 41, looked as loved up as can be at the Oh, Canada red carpet on Friday. The Spanish publicist looked glowing in a floor-length black evening gown embellished with floral embroidery, while the Runaway Bride actor looked dapper in a black suit.

3/ 5 © Getty Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa couldn't wipe the smiles from their faces as they cuddled up to one another on the red carpet of the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere. Dressed in matching monochrome outfits, Elsa looked like a Bond Girl in a plunging black dress with a figure-skimming mermaid silhouette, styling her long blonde hair in a high ponytail. Chris looked equally dapper in his white jacket and black trousers, keeping it more casual with an open shirt.

4/ 5 © Max Montingelli/SGP/Shutterstock Prince Joachim & Princess Yasmine The star-studded event also attracted royalty, with a tux-clad Prince Joachim Murat joining his wife Princess Yasmine for The Second Act premiere, three years after their wedding. Looking very much in love, the couple linked arms for the occasion – a rare show of affection by royal standards. Channelling Disney princess Cinderella, Yasmine wore a pale blue gown with a princess-style skirt and styled her brunette hair into an updo with a gold headband.

5/ 5 © Franck Castel/NewsPictures/Shutterstock Emilie Dequenne & Michel Ferracci Cannes Film Festival Award winner Emilie Dequenne – who previously got Best Actress for her 1999 film Rosetta – returned to the event in 2024 with her husband Michel Ferracci by her side. Dressed in a green pleated dress, she sweetly placed her arm on Colt 45 actor Michel's chest as they posed for photos.