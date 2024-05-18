Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cannes 2024 cutest couples! Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky, Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva, more
Cannes 2024 cutest celeb couples: Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky, Prince Joachim & Princess Yasmine, more PDA moments

Emilie Dequenne and Michel Ferracci were also spotted enjoying a Cannes date night

2 minutes ago
Celebrities have turned out in their droves for the Cannes Film Festival 2024, which means plenty of date opportunities for the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. Leaving their three children India, Sasha and Tristan at home in Australia for the occasion, the pair enjoyed some quality alone time in France.

They were just of the couples spotted looking loved-up on the red carpet. Want to see more rare public displays of affection? Keep scrolling to see Prince Joachim and Princess Yasmine, Emilie Dequenne and Michel Ferracci and more…

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst on red carpet© Getty

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Civil War actress accompanied her husband Jesse Plemons onto the red carpet to celebrate his new movie Kinds of Kindness. Kirsten, 42, wowed in a black plunging evening gown with mesh paneling on the torso.

Jesse looked so smart in a formal black suit and bow tie. 

richard gere alejandra silva oh canada cannes film festival premiere 2024© Getty Images

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva

Pretty Woman star Richard Gere, 74, and his wife Alejandra Silva, 41, looked as loved up as can be at the Oh, Canada red carpet on Friday. 

The Spanish publicist looked glowing in a floor-length black evening gown embellished with floral embroidery, while the Runaway Bride actor looked dapper in a black suit.

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth attend the "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" (Furiosa: Une Saga Mad Max) Red Carpet © Getty

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa couldn't wipe the smiles from their faces as they cuddled up to one another on the red carpet of the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere. Dressed in matching monochrome outfits, Elsa looked like a Bond Girl in a plunging black dress with a figure-skimming mermaid silhouette, styling her long blonde hair in a high ponytail. Chris looked equally dapper in his white jacket and black trousers, keeping it more casual with an open shirt.

Prince Joachim Murat in a tux with his wife Princess Yasmine in a blue dress© Max Montingelli/SGP/Shutterstock

Prince Joachim & Princess Yasmine

The star-studded event also attracted royalty, with a tux-clad Prince Joachim Murat joining his wife Princess Yasmine for The Second Act premiere, three years after their wedding. Looking very much in love, the couple linked arms for the occasion – a rare show of affection by royal standards. Channelling Disney princess Cinderella, Yasmine wore a pale blue gown with a princess-style skirt and styled her brunette hair into an updo with a gold headband.

Emilie Dequenne in a green dress with her hand on Michel Ferracci's chest© Franck Castel/NewsPictures/Shutterstock

Emilie Dequenne & Michel Ferracci

Cannes Film Festival Award winner Emilie Dequenne – who previously got Best Actress for her 1999 film Rosetta – returned to the event in 2024 with her husband Michel Ferracci by her side. Dressed in a green pleated dress, she sweetly placed her arm on Colt 45 actor Michel's chest as they posed for photos.

