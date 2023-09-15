Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' surprising comments about children's futures revealed

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis keep their two young children firmly out of the spotlight, but there is one thing they're happy to discuss about them - and it may come as a surprise.

The That '70s Show stars have opened up a few times before about why they don't want their children to be left with all their money when they die.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast five years ago, Ashton revealed that he and Mila would not be setting up a trust fund for their children.

© Getty Images Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in 2017

"We'll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things," he told the show's host, Dax Shepard.

"My kids are living a really privileged life, and they don't even know it," the Your Place or Mine star elaborated, "And they'll never know it, because this is the only one that they'll know."

© Getty The couple are proud parents to two children who they keep out of the spotlight

As a result of the couple's concerns that their children might be too privileged owing to their parents' fame, the pair have therefore decided that their children should fend for themselves at a later point in their lives.

However, they are not planning to completely cut off their children. "If my kids want to start a business, and they have a good business plan, I'll invest in it," Ashton, who was married to Demi Moore between 2005 to 2013, admitted in 2018. "But they're not getting trusts," he continued to emphasize.

© Getty Images Ashton and Armchair Expert podcast host Dax have been friends for years

Seeing as the couple are worth an estimated $275million, it's safe to say whichever charities do receive their money in the future (should they choose to go through with their current plans) will be very grateful.

Mila and Ashton are parents to two children, eight-year-old daughter Wyatt and six-year-old son Dimitri. The two are very rarely pictured, although Ashton and Mila do sometimes share insights into their family life.

© Getty Despite their wealth, they're not leaving their children trusts

Many of these insights relate to the couple's passion for trying to bring up their children well, such as when they recently opened up about how they've protected their children from news of the war in Mila's homeland, Ukraine.

WATCH: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher thank fans for raising astonishing sum for Ukraine

"Children's brains, as beautiful and rich as they are, aren't capable of digesting this amount of information all at once," Mila told People. "So, we give them enough to understand what's happening in the world without the details.

"Do they know that these two countries are at war? Yes. Do they know innocent people are dying? Yes," she continued. "But we don't watch the news with them. They don't need the visuals. We just want them to understand the world is bigger than they are."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.