Jodie Foster's sweet call out to her sons as she wins first-ever Emmy for True Detective

Jodie Foster is riding high after scoring her first-ever Emmy on Sunday night. The A-lister, who bagged an award for Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, headed to the stage where she delivered a heartfelt speech.

© Getty Jodie Foster was crowned best actress in a limited series

"This is an incredibly emotional moment for me," Jodie began, "because True Detective: Night Country was just a magical experience and it all comes from the top, beautiful, wonderful, talented — I love you so much — Issa López, la reina, who dreamed up this crazy Liz Danvers for me."

Thanking the "incredible, incredible Icelandic crew" and cast, as well as the "Indigenous people, the Inupiat and Inuit people, of Northern Alaska," Jodie made a sweet shout-out to her two sons – Charles and Christopher 'Kit' Foster – who she shares with her ex-partner, Cydney Bernard.

© Paul Drinkwater/NBC The star mentioned her sons Charlie and Kit in her acceptance speech

Reflecting on a key moment, "Which is love and work equals art," Jodie implored her "boys" to "remember that" before mentioning her wife of ten years, Alexandra Hedison. Closing the speech by calling Alexandra the love of her life, Jodie received roaring applause as she headed off-stage.

Jodie's nod to her sons is a welcome surprise, as she rarely speaks about them in the public domain. On occasion, Charles and Kit have accompanied their mom to awards shows, including the Golden Globes in 2013, and were on hand to support her when she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016.

Jodie was joined by her wife Alexandra Hedison at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

While Jodie is notoriously private about her home life, it's known that she gave birth to her son Charles in July 1998, after 12 hours of labor while she was with ex-partner Cydney. She went on to have Kit in September 2001 with the film producer.

It's believed that Jodie conceived them via IVF or artificial insemination, and she has never named or revealed whether Charles and Kit share the same sperm donor or father.

In an interview with The New York Times, Jodie revealed that her sons knew very little about her legendary career when they were young. "I didn't show them my movies when they were younger," she explained.

© Eric Charbonneau Jodie with Kit and Charlie at the Golden Globes in 2013

"I think they thought I was in construction because occasionally they would come to set and see guys with hammers and tool belts. I didn't want them to know me that way. I wanted them to know me as their mom."

Now 26 and 22 years old, Charles and Kit are carving out their own life paths. Charles attended his mother's alma mater, Yale University, while his brother Kit opted to study Chemistry at Princeton, graduating in 2024.