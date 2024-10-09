Ben Stiller's daughter looks just like her famous mom in rare appearance with her dad

Ben Stiller brought his daughter, Ella, as his date to the 2024 Make Equality Reality Gala in New York City on Tuesday.

The Zoolander star, 58, and the 22-year-old graduate made a rare joint appearance on the red carpet as they showed their support for the worthy cause, which honors women and changemakers who are pushing for increased gender equality.

With her blonde hair and striking smile, Ella looks just like her famous mom, actress Christine Taylor, and proudly stood beside her dad as they posed for photos.

Both father and daughter opted for all-black ensembles, with Ella rocking high-waisted, loose-fit jeans, a strapless crop top, and an unbuttoned silk shirt. Ben, meanwhile, looked dapper in a slim-cut suit.

Ella appears to be taking after her famous parents – who also share 19-year-old son, Quinlin – and graduated from New York City's prestigious Juilliard School in May.

The aspiring actress earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Acting and shared the joyous occasion with family and friends.

Taking to Instagram to mark this momentous event, Ella posted a series of heartwarming photos dressed in her cap and gown.

Posing with loved ones and fellow graduates, she wrote: "YOU WOULDN'T LAST AN HOUR IN THE ASYLUM (@juilliardschool) WHERE THEY RAISED ME (No, like, really)," she humorously captioned her post, referencing Taylor Swift's song, Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?, off The Tortured Poets Department.

"Yesterday I got my BFA in Acting from Juilliard," she continued. "I couldn't be happier to be done, prouder to have survived, or more grateful to my family for the unwavering support that got me there and through."

Her mother, Christine, wasn't surprised by Ella's desire to become an actress. "She came out of the womb with a mission, and I was never going to get in her way," the Brady Bunch Movie actress told Us Weekly in 2018.

"She is a very strong-minded, strong-willed young lady, and she loves it."

She added: "Obviously she was born into the world, but I think living in New York City, she has been exposed to so many incredible things and shows and so… she has the bug."

Both Christine and Ben have been successful in their careers which has meant long stints filming away from home, which didn't go unnoticed by their daughter.

In a candid interview with Esquire in 2022, Ben opened up about how Ella had called him out for not being present enough during her formative years.

"She's pretty articulate about it, and sometimes it's stuff that I don't want to hear. It's hard to hear," he admitted.

"Because it's me not being there in the ways that I saw my parents not being there. And I had always thought, 'Well, I won't do that.'"

Reflecting on his struggles to balance career ambitions and family time, Ben acknowledged, "But then it's that thing that, like, I was trying to navigate my own desire to fulfill the hopes and dreams I had, too. And that doesn't feel great, but it's important to acknowledge."