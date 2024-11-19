Kate Hudson reunites with ex for unforeseen family update with all her kids

Kate Hudson is raising a beautiful blended family and her latest update proves just how successful it is.

The Almost Famous actress shares three children with three different partners.

She had her firstborn, Ryder, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, her son Bingham with Muse frontman, Matt Bellamy, and she shares her daughter Rani with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

Over the weekend, Kate delivered heartwarming photos of her brood, and they were joined by Bingham's dad.

Kate took to Instagram with snapshots from their time in New York and included an image of Matt and her two boys walking down the sidewalk.

She added photos of the brothers playing football and sweet snaps of Rani showing off her cheeky personality.

Fans commented on the post which was titled, "A New York minute," and wrote: "Always about your family," and, "Beautiful."

© Getty Images Kate and Matt remain friends

Talking about her harmonious blended family, Kate told People: "We are very connected, and we are very close. Love can change form. It’s interesting when you have that modern family; there's so much love for all the kids."

She continued: "I think the thing that's so unique about my life is that in this very patchwork family, we all have figured it out…The kids feel like they have this huge family."

© Instagram She's engaged to Danny Fujikawa

Kate also revealed her exes daughters are close to Rani, and "are like sisters."

"There is something that has been able to be nurtured in our family that is personally what I think is, it's very rare," she added.

© Instagram Kate and Chris came together for their son Ryder's graduation

Kate is so close to Bingham's dad and his wife, that she'll babysit for them.

"I'm like, 'Yeah, come, bring her over,"' she said of Matt's daughter, Lovella. "And I'm sitting with all the kids and I'm like, I am so happy we have this real family unit that’s big. It’s beautiful.

"Everybody’s open to it and understands it’s the most mature thing for the kids. And you can see it in them — they feel loved, they feel protected, they feel safe," she gushed.

© Instagram Kate and Ryder Facetime Rani and Bingham

Kate was raised in a blended family too, with her mom Goldie Hawn having three children with two men. She and her brother, Oliver Hudson, are the product of Goldie and Bill Hudson, while their mom shares Wyatt Russell with her longtime partner, Kurt Russell.

Kurt is also a dad to Boston Russell, with his ex, Season Hubley.

© Michael Kovac Goldie and Kurt have also raised a blended family

Speaking about Goldie and Kurt's decades-long romance, Kate added: "Their strongest value is their dedication to that unit. They've been through everything together, and it’s such an amazing thing to see, especially as they get older, how beautiful their relationship is.

"It’s so loving and caring. They've stuck with it. It’s like a very rare Hollywood story. They're in it forever. It's wild."