Stacey Dooley's lookalike daughter Minnie is the cutest wedding guest

Stacey Dooley and her mini-me daughter Minnie, who is 22 months old, enjoyed the sweetest family getaway to attend a close friend's wedding this weekend.

Taking to Instagram to share snaps of the romantic day, the BBC documentary presenter posted the most charming photo of her daughter walking into the wedding reception - and she looked angelic in a bridal white tulle gown.

Minnie rocked a pair of olive-hued ballet pumps with her fairy-like dress, carried a crossbody bag and accessorised with a bright necklace adored with vibrant charms.

© Instagram / @sjdooley Stacey's daughter Minnie wore a beautiful cream dress

Stacey, who chooses not to share her daughter's face online, looked equally chic in a sheer power suit for the romantic occasion. The former Strictly Come Dancing winner slipped into metallic floaty trousers paired with a loose-fitting pearly-hued shirt, layering with a vibrant ocean blue bag and strappy heels.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stacey Dooley reveals her daughter's accent for the first time

The mother-of-one slicked her fiery red hair into a neat bun, adding oversized silver earrings to complete the look.

© Instagram / @sjdooley Stacey and Kevin attended the wedding with their daughter, Minnie

It wasn't just Minnie who joined Stacey at the wedding, but her partner Kevin Clifton was also present. Sharing a photo to her Instagram grid, Stacey wrote nothing but "ILYSM" translating to 'I love you so much' as the caption of her photo.

Stacey found love with her Strictly Come Dancing sweetheart when the pair were dance partners on the BBC dance competition in 2018. After lifting the Glitterball, it wasn't until early 2019 that the couple confirmed they were in a romantic relationship.

In January 2023, Stacey and Kevin welcomed their daughter, Minnie, with Kevin announcing the news via Instagram with the sweetest message: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie, Love u Stace x."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Stacey and Kevin found love on Strictly Come Dancing

In an interview with HELLO! last year, Stacey said: "Becoming a mother myself I have a whole newfound respect for my own mum. It changes the dynamics. I have an amazing partner, a stable job, a home, no massive complications and it's still so daunting and knackering at times.

"My mum was a single parent before meeting my stepdad and I just have no idea how single parents do it. Actual heroes, honestly."