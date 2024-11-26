Cruz Beckham honours parents with touching must-see tattoo

Cruz Beckham has paid tribute to his parents Victoria and David with a brand-new 'mum and dad' inking.

The 19-year-old, who already boasts an impressive collection of tattoos, shared a glimpse of his latest arty addition on his Instagram Stories.

The work of tattoo artist Andrew 'The Kid' Farnsley, Cruz's inking features a large heart surrounded by a ribbon bearing 'mum and dad' in capital letters.

Last year, Cruz, Brooklyn and Romeo paid the sweetest tribute to one another with matching 'brotherhood' tattoos. While Brooklyn, 25, and Romeo, 22, inked their legs, Cruz chose a unique placement on his hand.

Meanwhile, in February this year, David and Victoria's youngest son got a new tattoo to match his famous dad's portrait of Jesus. Former England captain David has been adding to his vast collection for years.

Since 1999, it's thought that the Inter Miami CF co-owner has amassed a whopping 60 tattoos, including numerous deeply sentimental inkings with nods to his wife Victoria and their four children.

He has the names of his three sons running down his spine, his wife's name etched across his hand, and a heartwarming drawing originally sketched by daughter Harper on the palm of his hand.

Cruz is currently wrapped up in a love bubble with his new girlfriend, Jackie Apostel. The smitten couple, who went official earlier this year, have been going from strength to strength and have made a handful of public appearances in recent months.

The pair were first linked back in April when they made their debut in Paris for designer Victoria's Fashion Week SS25 show.

Jackie is a Brazilian/German songwriter and producer and shot to fame with Brazilian girl band, Schutz. A segment on her official Spotify page reads: "She [Jackie] now writes for singers of all genres including Latin market heavy hitters, pop and hip hop and movie soundtracks.

"Jackie no longer releases songs as a singer, stating in 2019 that although she had fun with the creative and visual aspects of it, being an artist was never something she wanted or aimed for."

Jackie has bonded with the Beckham clan and has already received the seal of approval from former Spice Girl, Victoria. Back in October, the songwriter was spotted wearing one of VB's lace dresses from her eponymous label – a surefire sign that she's formed a strong connection with Cruz's family.

Paying tribute to the designer, Jackie wrote in her caption: "Hot sauce and hotter outfits. Thank you for the laciest dream piece @victoriabeckham."