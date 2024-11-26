Victoria Beckham shows off David's ultra-toned torso in surprising topless snap

David Beckham never fails to set pulses racing with a mid-workout snap, and it was no different on Monday when his doting wife, Victoria Beckham, took a cheeky photo of her husband in the gym.

Taking to his Instagram account, the former footballer, 49, posted the photo, which showed him mid-set, showing off his incredible abs whilst on a machine. David also donned grey workout shorts and a beanie hat in the impressive photo.

© Instagram VB couldn't help but share a snap of her husband mid-workout

Captioning the post, he wrote: "Good morning workout with my wife & her [camera] @victoriabeckham [pink love heart emoji]."

Unsurprisingly, the photo sparked a slew of comments from fans of the famous footballer in the comments section. "Victoria doing God's work as per," one fan penned. Meanwhile, a second added: "Posh, doing her bit for humanity! [heart eyes emoji]."

© Instagram Victoria showed off her impressive flexibility

A third added: "Victoria [being] the unsung hero on this fine Moan Monday. Thank you very much."

David and Victoria are incredibly dedicated to their health and fitness regime and have state-of-the-art gyms in their incredible property portfolio, which spans from a luxurious Miami penthouse to a classic townhouse in West London.

David and Victoria's workout regime

David and VB often work out together and, in the past, have shared details of their strength training sessions, like the one you can see in the video below.

Victoria and David Beckham perform intense workout

Meanwhile, Victoria previously shared the exact details of her workouts, telling Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop Podcast: "Wellness is really important to me. Working out is just what you do, it's like cleaning your teeth.

"I get up, and I work out five days a week. I do an hour and a half to an hour and 45 minutes a day, while David does the school run.

"I have to [exercise] to prep myself mentally for the day," Victoria reflected. "For me, being healthy and strict about the way I eat and work out is what I have to do."

She also told The Guardian Weekend magazine that her gruelling daily workouts kick off at 5:30 am with a 7 km run on the treadmill, which is a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, and running. "That's the only time I watch TV – box sets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes," she said, adding: "Thirty minutes legs, 30 minutes arms, toning and conditioning, then loads of planks and that kind of thing for my core."

As for David's choice of workout, he often opts for high-intensity sessions whilst wearing a weighted vest for an added burn.