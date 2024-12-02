Lady Kitty Spencer exudes elegance in strapless ball gown during latest red carpet appearance

Lady Kitty Spencer had her very own princess moment during the Fashion Awards on Monday night.

© Getty Images Princess Diana's niece attended the 2024 Fashion Awards

The niece of Princess Diana wowed in a strapless, golden ball gown that featured a waist-cinching black velvet ribbon attached to the garment with a floral brooch. The dress was embellished with a textured, foil-like detail and the length elegantly fell just above the floor.

The model styled her luscious blonde locks into a sleek bun with a middle parting that showed off her luxurious diamond drop earrings. The frosted, dainty earrings perfectly matched the diamond encrusted bracelet Kitty donned on her wrist.

In keeping with her simple, yet regal, look, the mother-of-one kept her complexion natural and radiant with a glittery bronze eye paired with a subtle, black winged eyeliner. The chic look was complete with a pinch of peach-toned blush and a nude glossy lip.

© Getty Images Lady Kitty Spencer dazzled in a golden ball gown

Kitty's late auntie, Diana, Princess of Wales, made a rare appearance at the Fashion Awards in 1989. Chelsea-based designer, Catherine Walker fitted Diana in a white pearl beaded dress that was bolero hand-adorned with over 28,6000 pearls. The looks featured a sharp, structured collar that Diana herself nicknamed "the Elvis dress". In fact, the label became synonymous with Diana's style and Catherine first dressed the Princess during her pregnancy with Prince William in 1981.

The bridal-white gown was originally created for a 1989 state visit to Hong Kong, with the oyster pearls aimed at complementing Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara. Diana had been borrowing the luxurious tiara since her wedding day in July 1981.

© Getty Images Princess Diana opted for Elvis-chic at the Fashion Awards in 1989

Lady Kitty Spencer clearly opted for a more traditional look for the awards, with Diana's pared back pearls and Elvis-swagger-style collar perhaps too daring for the model.

However, Kitty has previously borrowed style inspiration from the fashion mogul royal and even donned her own iconic revenge-style dress. While attending a stunning Estée Lauder Re-Nutriv Dinner with Harrods, hosted by Aerin Lauder, Carolyn Murphy and Bianca Brandolini at The Orangery in London, the daughter of Earl Spencer oozed glamour in a velvet number.

© Getty Images The chic look was a love letter to Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress

The midi dress featured a bandeau cut with two sharp corner accents and included a corset cinching effect around the waist. Kitty styled the chic look with a jaw-dropping diamond necklace, while her blonde hair was fashioned to the side in soft waves.

© Getty Images The famous black revenge dress is still referenced today

The memorable look matched Diana's 1994 revenge dress. The former wife of King Charles made a last-minute, shocking change for a Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery. Diana donned a low-cut, figure-hugging mini dress, made by Greek designer Christina Stambolian. The name derived from how the outing was perfectly timed with the release of the then-Prince Charles' ITV interview with Jonathan Dimbleby, in which he confessed to being unfaithful during their marriage.