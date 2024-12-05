Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, 6, unveils super long hair transformation in new family photo

Kylie Jenner has shared a new photo of her two young children, Stormi, six, and Aire, two, and they look so cute!

The Lip Kits founder took to Instagram Stories to share a glimpse inside her family's morning, seeing the siblings walking down the stairs hand-in-hand while wearing festive pyjamas.

Stormi was rocking a new hairdo too, and looked super cute with Rapunzel-length braids.

Stormi and Aire split their time between Kylie's home in California and their dad Travis Scott's home in Texas.

The former couple are notoriously protective of their children and rarely share photos of them on social media, wanting them to enjoy their childhoods away from the public glare.

© Instagram Kylie Jenner shared a new photo of Stormi rocking long hair while at home with brother Aire

Kylie previously told Elle: "When I do share my children, I want it to come from me or their father." What's more, Kylie doesn't want her children having social media accounts any time soon. "It's no socials for as long as possible. Stormi will come home and she'll know full TikTok dances. I'm like, 'Where did you learn this?'"

© MEGA Kylie with her oldest child Stormi

Kylie has been vocal in the past about wanting to keep her children out of the spotlight as much as possible. Khloe Kardashian recently shared a photo of her daughter True and her cousins during a dance rehearsal, but blurred out Stormi's face.

When asked by a fan why she had done that, she replied: "Because her mommy asked." In March, meanwhile, Kylie spoke to The New York Times, and during the interview, Stormi ran into the room on several occasions to see her mom.

© Christopher Polk/NBC Stormi with her mom and dad, Travis Scott

The article stated: "Ms. Jenner later asked me not to quote her daughter. 'We can’t do that to her,' she said. 'She's innocent. She comes in here, and she doesn't know we're doing an interview and then she has these quotes out in the open and she's 6 years old. It's my responsibility to protect her.'"

Kylie, on the other hand, grew up in the spotlight from a young age after her family's reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, gained popularity.

© Instagram Kylie loves being a mom

The beauty mogul was just nine-years-old when her family became famous, and had to develop a "thick skin" over the years from reading negative comments about her online.

During an appearance on Hailey Bieber's YouTube channel in October 2022, she admitted: "I think that I have probably the toughest skin on the planet 'cause millions of people have said things about me, decided who I am... it's hard to just swallow that. My friends and my family know who I am so that's really all that matters."