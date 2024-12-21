Meryl Streep is set to become a grandmother again after her daughter, Grace Gummer revealed she is expecting her second child with her husband, Mark Ronson.

The actress, 38, confirmed her happy news at her husband and Justin Theroux's holiday party at Pebble Bar in Manhattan, NYC, earlier this week.

Grace looked gorgeous in a tight-fitting red dress, but it was her blossoming baby bump that took center stage.

The Larry Crowne actress's pregnant belly was on full display as she posed for photos with Justin and Mark, who looked dapper wearing a white and blue pinstriped shirt while his left arm was cradled in a sling.

The couple's happy news comes almost two years after they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ruthie.

While Gracie and Mark kept quiet about their new bundle of joy, his sister Annabelle Dexter-Jones confirmed the arrival of her niece last March.

"[Grace] just had the baby. She's two and a half months now. She's stunning," Annabelle told People.

Grace also used a NYC-based party to announce her first pregnancy. In October 2022, she unveiled her baby bump at W Magazine's 50th anniversary bash.

The couple did not publicly share their daughter's name but in January, Mark let it slip while accepting a Critics Choice Award for the song, "I'm Just Ken", from the Barbie soundtrack.

"To my wife and my daughter, Ruthie and Grace, you are my world and my everything, so thank you so much," he told the crowd.

While the couple is very private, Mark made a rare comment about becoming a dad earlier this year.

"The most important thing is being around for her, so I've never had that – I mean, obviously with my wife too, I love her; I never want to be apart from her for more than a day if I don't have to be," he told People in February.

"I have to be away sometimes to go write music and do whatever I have to do. But it's like once you have the child too, it really truly does just become everything that is now the most important thing."

He added: "My family is my anchor. For everything, they're at the forethought of every single decision I make."

Mark and Grace tied the knot in New York City in August 2021, but it wasn't until September that he confirmed their marriage.

Paying a sweet tribute to his wife alongside a photo from their big day, Mark penned on Instagram: "To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life.

"And I'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond (and yes, we got married)."

To mark their first wedding anniversary in 2022, Mark posted another gushing tribute to his beloved.

"When people used to tell me their spouse was their best friend, I thought they were spouting hallmark nonsense or that they were some freak anomaly of love," he wrote.

"So now I guess I'm either someone who spouts hallmark nonsense or I'm a freak anomaly of love. Or maybe I just married the most incredible human being around. Happy Anniversary to my darlingest, you've made me happy beyond my wildest."