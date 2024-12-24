Ricky Martin celebrates double dose of joy just in time for the holidays

Ricky Martin will have a very excited household on Christmas Eve as his family has double the reason to celebrate ahead of the holidays.

The "She Bangs" singer is celebrating not only his 53rd birthday but also his daughter, Lucia's sixth birthday.

Ricky and his ex-husband, Jwan Yosef welcomed Lucia on December 24, 2018. The doting parents announced Lucia's arrival on New Year's Eve and shared a gorgeous photo of her tiny hands wrapped around theirs.

In the caption, they wrote: "We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we can't wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Ricky have fallen in love with Lucia."

Ricky and Jwan waited seven months to share the first full picture of Lucia following her birth.

Ricky posted a gorgeous photo of his daughter sitting on his lap, dressed in a flower-print top with red-striped baby bloomers and an adorable blue bow in her hair. He captioned the snapshot: "La luz de mis ojos," translating to "the light of my eyes."

© Instagram Lucia and Ricky share the same birthday

As well as Lucia, Ricky and Jwan are also parents to 16-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, who Ricky welcomed via surrogate in 2008. Lucia was also born via surrogate, and on October 29, 2019, the former couple welcomed their son, Renn, five, via surrogate.

Ricky has always wanted children but previously admitted he didn't think he'd be able to be a father.

© Getty Images Ricky with his twin sons Valentino and Matteo

"Many years I dreamt of being a father, and many, many, many times I went through this grieving process of, 'I am gay, I am a closeted gay man, and I'm not going to be able to be a daddy,'" he told Out Magazine.

When Ricky became a dad, he revealed that he was partially motivated to come out because of his children.

Speaking on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live, he admitted that his father advised him to be honest about who he is.

© Instagram Ricky loves being a dad

Ricky explained: "Especially when I became a father, he said, 'What are you going to [do] teach your kids, to lie? You gotta be open. You gotta go out... I want to help you. How can we do this?'"

He decided: "I'm like, 'All right, dad, I'm working on it. Gimme a second. I don't know how. I don't know if it's through an interview. I don't know if I want to write a letter and tweet it. I don't know. Gimme a break. It'll come.'"

© Instagram Becoming a dad is partially why Ricky came out

Ricky is currently juggling his career with being a single dad after splitting from Jwan in 2023 following six years of marriage.

"I went through so much last year," he told The Los Angeles Times. "I went through a divorce, I changed managers, I went through family issues. Right now, I'm in such a great place, and I just want to keep it simple and have fun with my kids, enjoy me being single and all that good stuff."

© Getty Images Ricky and Jwan split in 2023 after six years of marriage

Ricky and Jwan confirmed they were separating in a joint statement to People, stating: "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."