Eva Longoria shares rare photo of beautiful stepdaughter in sweet blended family snap

Eva Longoria gave her fans a glimpse inside her Christmas vacation on Friday, which included a rare look at her beautiful stepdaughter.

The Desperate Housewives alum, 49, is enjoying a break with her husband José Bastón and their son, Santiago, six, plus her stepdaughter Mariana Bastón, 21.

Mariana is the daughter of José and his first wife, Mexican actress Natalia Esperon, whom he also shares two other children with, Natalia and son José.

Taking to Instagram, Eva shared a carousel of sweet photos, including one of her blended family, which featured herself, José, Santiago, and Mariana.

In the snap, Eva is standing in the middle of her husband and Mariana, who has a protective hand around her younger half-brother while they all beam huge smiles for the camera.

Eva is incredibly family-orientated and often shares insights into her private life with her husband and their son.

Before she welcomed Santiago, Eva admitted that being a stepmom to José's three children helped her prepare for motherhood.

"We're very close," she told Us Weekly of her relationship with the Televisa president. "We already have three children together, so having kids is nothing new. We have a very strong, strong relationship and we're both over the moon."

The couple – who wed in 2016 – announced they were expecting in December 2017, and it was love at first sight when Eva held Santiago for the first time.

"From the moment he was placed in my arms, I knew no love like this before," she wrote on Instagram four months after his birth, calling her "little bundle of love" a "miracle."

Eva confirmed her son's arrival on June 18, 2018, to HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, saying: "We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing."

In November, Eva revealed that she and her family have left the US and now split their time between Mexico and Spain.

"I'm privileged," she told Marie Claire. "I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren't so lucky. They're going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

Explaining her reasoning for the move, Eva added: "I had my whole adult life here. But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different.

"And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it's the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to [expletive] on California – it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now."

Eva and José purchased a 1,531-square-meter, six-bedroom, seven-bathroom villa in Marbella, Spain, in early 2023 and began shipping over their belongings earlier this year.

The luxury mansion also boasts an indoor pool, sauna, and a state-of-the-art home gym.

Before their move, Eva – who has Spanish citizenship – and her family were spending more time away from their home in Los Angeles while she worked abroad on her CNN miniseries Searching for Spain.

She and José even slashed the asking price of their Beverly Hills home from $22.8 million to $18.9 million in February because they were "ready to get out".