Pink shares rare photo of mini-me son Jameson on 8th birthday: 'My heart just explodes'

The celebrations keep rolling for Pink and Carey Hart, as their son Jameson celebrated his eighth birthday the day after Christmas.

Pink, 45, and Carey, 49, also share daughter Willow Sage Hart, 13, who has been a fixture of the spotlight in recent years thanks to her musical collaborations with her mother, whether in the studio or on tour.

Jameson, while not as public-facing, is still quite musically inclined, an avid drummer that also sports blonde locks just like his mom and his famous parents' adorable lookalike. Take a look at his drumming debut in the video below...

For his special day, his mom took to Instagram with a sweet snap of him enjoying a birthday meal, complete with a large scoop of ice cream nestled between cookies and a candle, plus a big smile.

"My baby boy is 8," Pink sweetly penned. "He is funny, kind, goofy, curious, empathetic, loyal and loving, insecure, athletic, gentle, loves hip hop and metal and punk rock and 'mamas music', Fortnite and dancing, trampolines and prat falls, cart racing, skateboarding, skiing, baseball, drawing and making faces."

© Instagram Pink shared a photo of her son Jameson from his eighth birthday celebration

She continued to list out more of his hobbies and passions, while shedding some light on what kind of person he is becoming as well. "Loves being read to, tells me he loves me randomly throughout the day for no reason, always says thank you and I'm sorry."

"Loves to help in the kitchen, asks me if I slept well," she gushed. "My heart just explodes when I look at him. I can't wait to see where 8 takes you. It is my pleasure and absolute honor to be your Mama in this life. Happy Birthday baby boy."

© Instagram Pink is also a mom to daughter Willow, who is a performer just like her

Fans inundated the comments section with more birthday wishes for Jameson, affectionately called "Jamo," like: "Happy Birthday Jameson. You rocks it!!!" and: "Love him!! All the goodness in the world!" as well as: "Happy Birthday, he's got the same bright light as his Mama."

The "Just Give Me a Reason" singer and her former pro motorcycle racer husband have been married since 2006, and the latter recently spoke with Us Weekly about still getting called an "idiot" nearly 19 years into their marriage.

© Getty Images The "What About Us" singer shares her kids with husband Carey Hart

"I'm at the 19-year mark, so I'm still getting called an idiot," he joked. "I look forward to 35 and I'm no longer an idiot." He also shared his insight into what makes their relationship tick. "I guess it's communication, having a teammate [and] talking through bad situations. Marriage isn't easy, and it's always coming back to the table."

Carey recently spent a few weeks away from his family filming the third season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. While he admitted it was nice to take a break from being on the road with Pink on her record-breaking Summer Carnival Tour, it was still a "tough" separation from family.

© Instagram "I'm at the 19-year mark, so I'm still getting called an idiot. I look forward to 35 and I'm no longer an idiot."

"My wife is about to wrap up a 2-year tour, which I came off tour to do this show, and we eat, sleep, breathe together and so, yeah, it was hard," he confessed. "It was probably a nice vacation for my wife, being away from me for a couple of weeks, but it was tough."