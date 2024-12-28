Today's Craig Melvin's throwback photo co-hosting with famous wife sparks major reaction

Craig Melvin and his wife, Lindsay Cazarniak, have come a long way from the early days of their careers.

The couple met working at the NBC affiliate WRC-TV in Washington, D.C and tied the knot three years later.

While they no longer work together, Lindsay recently shared a throwback to the days when they were co-hosts.

They looked as happy as ever, with their beaming smiles as they sat behind a news desk.

Lindsay rocked a shorter hair do, while Craig sported the same cropped tresses he does today.

Craig Melvin and his wife Lindsay used to work together

Lindsay shared the snapshot to air her pride over Craig's new position on Today.

He'll be taking over from Hoda Kotb in the new year and Lindsay paid a gushing tribute to her husband, who she's been married to since 2011.

The duo are adorable together

"My heart is honestly bursting. Craig Melvin," she wrote. "I am so proud of you and so beyond grateful for the man you are."

She continued: "I am overwhelmed by the emotions that have come along with watching this morning’s announcement of you being named the new co-host of the Today Show.

Lindsay said she was so proud of her husband

"I think seeing the news become official alongside your TV family has made it hit home even more what a true blessing this is."

She said watching the person she loves see their dreams come is "such a gift" and said she would never forget that day.

Lindsay also praised Craig for his role as a dad to their two young children, Delano and Sybil, and for how he conducts himself as a colleague and brother too.

They've got a beautiful family

"You have worked so hard and you are the most talented person I know," Lindsay remarked. "But the way you make other people feel is everything. I felt that the first time we met on the anchor set in Washington, DC. You genuinely cared. That has never changed.

"I'm proud because the man so many Americans "wake up with" in the mornings truly is the same person we see at home. Warm, caring, curious, smart, funny, snacking on all the food being prepared."

Having fun in their family home

Fans loved her message and appreciated the throwback photo declaring, "I love this so much," and "I remember watching you together."

Others called Lindsay's words "beautiful," and said Craig's new role is "so deserving."

Craig will replace Hoda

Speaking about their busy work schedules in TV, Lindsay previously told People: "We make it work and it's been very, very helpful to have someone who understands crazy hours."

Lindsay is a FOX NFL and FOX NASCAR reporter for FOX Sports and previously worked for ESPN and SportsCenter.