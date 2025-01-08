Tom Cruise's son Connor reveals dangers of latest excursion in rare personal update

Tom Cruise's son Connor prefers to keep himself out of the spotlight, but he shared a rare personal update on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old is currently enjoying a vacation in South Africa with friends and partaking in one of his favorite pastimes – golf.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Tom Cruise's three children

However, Connor's latest game at Lost City Golf Course in Sun City was filled with more danger than he is used to as he was joined on the course by some local wildlife.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Connor shared a photo of a crocodile perched by the water on the 13th hole with its mouth open.

He also posted a clip of two antelopes battling each other near a sand trap, captioning it: "Double bogey alert!"

Connor resides in Florida and is a fan of the outdoors. Alongside golf, he enjoys deep sea fishing and owns a barbecuing business Connor's Meat Shack.

© Instagram Connor was joined on the 13th hole by a crocodile

He has shared several photos of himself on the open water, and in 2022, he donated a 105-pound grouper to a local food bank, noting in an Instagram post: "I know it was tough to fit that in the truck, but glad the fish was able to go and help those in need of it!"

Connor was adopted by Tom and his ex-wife Nicole Kidman on January 17, 1995, shortly after his birth in Florida.

© Instagram Connor also watched two antelopes battling on the golf course

Before stepping away from the spotlight, he tried his hand at acting, following in his parents' footsteps. In 2008, he gained credit in the film Seven Pounds and in 2012 he appeared in Red Dawn.

Connor and his sister Bella, 32, who was adopted by Tom and Nicole in 1992, are thought to have a strained and distant relationship with their mother, who is not a Scientologist like her children.

© Instagram Connor enjoyed a trip to South Africa with friends

However, in recent years, Nicole has dismissed rumors that her children are estranged from her, telling Who in 2018: "I am an example of that tolerance and that's what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I'm open here."

She also told The Sun the following year: "Motherhood is about the journey. There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love.

"They have made choices to be Scientologists. It's our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

© Getty Images Nicole and Tom adopted Connor and Bella in the early 90s

With Tom jetting around the globe, the family hardly gets to see each other but in 2023, a rare picture of Tom, Connor, and Bella was posted online by former NFL star Derrick Brooks, which revealed the Top Gun star had enjoyed a night out at a hockey game with his kids.

"Good Evening, Wow, look who stopped by my office before our [Tampa Bay Lightning] game tonight! @tomcruise. I was a little star struck but played it cool and He said he was too!" Derrick shared in December 2023.

© Instagram Tom enjoyed a rare night out with Connor and Bella in December 2023

Tom is also a dad to Suri Cruise, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Holmes. Since their 2012 split, Tom has had a reportedly estranged relationship with his now 18-year-old daughter.

Meanwhile, Nicole and her husband Keith Urban are the parents of daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14.