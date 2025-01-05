Tom Cruise's son Connor showcases his jet-setter lifestyle with new personal update

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's two children, Bella Kidman Cruise and Connor Cruise, lead their lives out of the public eye, but do share occasional updates.

Bella, 32, currently lives in London with her husband Max, a city that her famous dad has also found a home in to be close to her family.

Meanwhile, Connor, 29, lives in Florida, where he spends his time engaging in his passions of deep sea fishing, barbecues and golf, taking advantage of the state's grand open spaces and coastline.

The younger sibling took to his public Instagram account to share a glimpse of his new journey, revealing he'd taken a trip with a friend all the way to South Africa.

Connor simply took to his Instagram Stories with a photograph of the airport arrival center, likely in Johannesburg, that read: "Airports Company Welcomes you to South Africa."

Connor is also a DJ and actor, most notably starring in a 2012 remake of the film Red Dawn. Bella is an artist most known for creating abstract works.

Connor and Bella are reportedly estranged from their mom Nicole, although neither have commented on their relationship with her in years. They've made several outings with Tom, however, with Connor even quietly attending the premiere of the latest Mission: Impossible film last year.

Bella has been more quietly supportive of her mom, however, actively following her on social media and seen liking her posts. She also seemingly is cheering on her half-sisters from the sidelines.

Nicole and her now-husband Keith Urban are the parents of daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14. After her catwalk debut with Miu Miu in October, Sunday created her own social media account as well.

While the teen has nearly 4000 followers on her account, which only boasts one shared post with Miu Miu from the runway, among her followers are her mom and her half-sister Bella.

Last year, in his memoir Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood, director Edward Zwick recalled how he got Tom, 62, to tap into his feelings about his son Connor, then eight years old, while filming The Last Samurai in 2003.

"If I hoped to get him to the right emotional place, I felt I needed to touch some vulnerable part in him that I'd yet to see him reveal in the movie," he wrote about trying to get more raw emotion out of the actor as they tried to film a crucial scene before the natural light faded.

He then decided, right before filming, to ask Tom about Connor. "He looked at me, surprised. I knew Connor had just returned to L.A. and Tom wouldn't be seeing him for a while."

"For a moment Tom was quiet. And then he began to talk. It doesn't matter what he said in those few short moments in the fading light. I watched as he looked inward, and a window seemed to open and his eyes softened."

Things then moved quickly, and Edward got the scene he wanted. "He nailed the scene with the depth of feeling I had loved in his best performances," following that up with: "As Tom walked past me on his way down the mountain, he caught my eye and mouthed, 'Thank you.'"