Meghan Markle's £7k heirloom she's keeping for Princess Lilibet

The Duchess of Sussex has been growing her personal jewellery collection for decades, building a prized set of precious jewels and royal heirlooms she'll one day pass onto her daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Meghan is the proud owner of several of Princess Diana's jewellery pieces, after the former Princess of Wales left a letter of wishes prior to her death, reading: "I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it."

Just as Prince Harry's late mother did for her children, Meghan intends to do the same, with one particularly special piece reserved strictly for her daughter Lilibet, three, who will likely inherit the luxury item when she turns 18.

The item in question is Meghan's beloved Cartier Tank Watch, which she purchased for herself back in 2015 when Suits was commissioned for a third season. "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch," she told HELLO! at the time.

"When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season - which, at the time, felt like such a milestone - I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.

"I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

The Duchess hadn't even met her husband Prince Harry when she purchased the precious watch, which currently retails for £7,400 ($8,970). Despite having not yet entered her motherhood era, Meghan seemed set on keeping the valuable watch for her daughter - a tradition often echoed in the royal family.

Meghan is actually in possession of two Cartier Tank watches. The first is the two-tone version she purchased in 2015, and the second is Princess Diana's watch.

In 2022, as she and Harry attended a reception for the Invictus Games, Meghan was pictured wearing Diana's Cartier Tank watch for the first time. The timeless gold watch has since become a prized item in Meghan's jewellery collection, and she rarely takes it off.

In the trailer of her upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, the mother-of-two was seen adorned in more than £70,000 worth of jewellery, of which her statement gold watch was one of the main features.