Pink's husband Carey Hart reveals major difference between the couple — and how their kids helped them

Pink and her husband Carey Hart are settling down for the holiday season, although they undoubtedly have different approaches to how they celebrate with their daughter Willow, 13, and son Jameson, six.

© Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment, Getty Jameson Hart, Carey Hart, Willow Sage Hart and Pink

The 49-year-old racer confessed that when it came to Christmas, he was less enthusiastic than the rest of his family.

"I'm a total Grinch," he confessed to People. "My kids have brought me around, and as my wife likes to say, she's the most Christmas happy Jew you'll ever meet."

© Instagram Pink poses with her children Willow and Jameson at Santa's Village in a photo shared on Instagram

But while the singer, real name Alecia, and her husband may have different feelings towards the holiday season, they've been brought together by a unifying factor: their kids.

"Kids have changed my temperature, so I just enjoy hanging with my family." He added: "I've come around to the Christmas traditions and I'm looking forward to it this year."

The star appeared to be getting ready for the holiday period as he donned a festive blue jumper with the word "JEWNICORN" written on it, alluding to his wife's faith, as he sliced up some brisket in their kitchen.

It's certainly a busy season for the family, as their youngest son Jameson will turn seven on December 26.

WATCH: Pink's son makes drumming debut

Jameson, like his sister, seems to have taken after his parents in terms of developing a daredevil streak. Pink and Carey often share photos of him rock climbing, skateboarding, dirt biking and more to give just a sample of his rambunctious nature.

As their son celebrated his sixth birthday in 2023, Carey proclaimed that he was "growing up so fast," adding: "You are nuts, and I love it. Happy 7th lil man. Stay weird."

Carey also appears to be getting back into his own daring nature, as he's participating in the upcoming season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, of which he said: "I do a lot of dumb [expletive] though."

"My wife, she always says, 'You're an idiot.' I hear it from her quite often," he joked, adding: "I'm just pretty loose still even pushing 50. So she's like, 'You're an idiot, but you're going to do what you're going to do and go get after it.'"

He didn't say yes straight away to the request that he appear on the show, as the racer admitted it was a family decision.

"I watched the two seasons quite a few times, really trying to analyze what I was going to be up against. Ran it by my wife, ran it by my kids, and it was a slow warm-up for me. But then once I got on board, I was fully committed."