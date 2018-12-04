Christmas Gift Guide

For kids

Christmas gifts for kids 2018: From Lego to Fisher-Price to Hot Wheels

Avengers Hero Inventor Kit

Kids become their own Super Heroes by building and customising their high-tech hero gear and unique identity with littleBits electronic blocks. With their favourite Marvel Avengers, like Iron Man, Black Panther and Shuri, and Ant-Man and the Wasp, kids enter Super Hero training in the app, control their gear with their smart device, give gear new abilities with easy block coding, and use their creativity and STEAM skills to customise their own hero identity and gear to match.

From £149.99, Amazon

Fisher-Price Dance & Groove Rockit

The adorable interactive duo that help get baby moving and grooving! It has over 100 different songs, sounds and phrases and teaches alphabet, counting, colours and shapes. And not just in English language, but also French! Suitable for ages 6-36m.

£24.49, Smyth Toys

Ducati Electric Motorbike

Just the thing for the thrill-seeking child! The electric engine with a 12 Volt rechargeable battery for Ducati fans aged 3 years upwards features the same design of the real Ducati MotoGP bike. The stickers reproduce the look of the original Ducati bike used by MotoGP champions and you can even personalise your child's bike by choosing stickers featuring the driver number of real champions.

From £299.99, Duplay.co.uk

The Teletubbies Pocket Library and In The Night Garden Little Learning Library

These are just SOME of the options for kids that love a good book. With the In The Night Garden selection, children can explore shapes and colours, learn their ABC, and try counting with Igglepiggle and friends! This Little Learning Library contains four small chunky board books full of In the Night Garden fun. The Teletubbies Pocket Library, on the other hand, includes six durable board books in a smart slipcase, each containing colourful images of everyone’s favourite Teletubbies characters.

£3.99, WHSmith and £4.99, Waterstones

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage with Shark Attack

This enormous playset is perfect for any wheel-loving children, featuring an impressive parking for 90+ cars, a massive double lane loop, and a surprise shark attack that fuels kids' imagination and guaranteed hours of fun and entertainment! It also includes multiple connection points to connect with other Hot Wheels sets, which are sold separately, and it comes with two Hot Wheels vehicles. We think this might also be a dream toy for any wheel-loving adult!

£99.99, Argos

Luvabella Doll

This lifelike Luvabella Doll is a unique gift for any child, be it boy or girl. Having a Luvabella at home is nearly like having another child! Not only does the doll respond affectionately to love, changing her expression just like a real baby, but it also has true-to-life facial expressions and personality - she moves, talks and plays just like a real baby. Cover her eyes for a game of peek-a-boo, tickle her tummy and toes to make her giggle, or place a hand on her chest to gently listen to her heartbeat. You can even hold her feet to hear her say "mama" and begin to babble! This doll is even a perfect gift if you want to prepare your little one for a new sibling.

£59.99, Smyth Toys

Lego

With Lego, the fun is guaranteed for children and adults. The DUPLO range, in which bricks are twice the size of ordinary LEGO bricks, is perfect for the small hands and growing imaginations of children between the ages of 2-5. One ideal gift in particular is the Farm Adventures, available for £54.99. For children between the ages of 7-12, why not try the LEGO Heart Lake City Resort available for £89.99. The hotel is truly incredible, featuring a lobby, restaurant, juice bar, terrace with a DJ stand and 2 bedrooms!

Various prices, Lego.com

iKNOW Family Boardgame

This is multiple-choice quiz game for the whole family is hours of fun - the first to 20 points wins!

£26.99, Amazon

Aldi Wooden Playshop/Theatre

This unique playshop and theatre offers two unique roleplay toys in one. On one side, the playshop features two shelves as well as a mini blackboard. Turn the shop around and children can put on a show with the play theatre, complete with a retractable red stage curtain and a large blackboard to display listings of their sell-out plays and performances.

£29.99, Aldi

Star Knitted Romper

What could be cuter than a knitted romper for a baby? If you've got a newborn or baby in the family, this chic and cosy little number is a stylish gift for boy or girl. If only they made them in adult size!

£12, Billie by Billie Faiers, George at ASDA

