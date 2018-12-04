Christmas gifts for kids 2018: From Lego to Fisher-Price to Hot Wheels

The Teletubbies Pocket Library and In The Night Garden Little Learning Library
These are just SOME of the options for kids that love a good book. With the In The Night Garden selection, children can explore shapes and colours, learn their ABC, and try counting with Igglepiggle and friends! This Little Learning Library contains four small chunky board books full of In the Night Garden fun. The Teletubbies Pocket Library, on the other hand, includes six durable board books in a smart slipcase, each containing colourful images of everyone’s favourite Teletubbies characters.
£3.99, WHSmith and £4.99, Waterstones