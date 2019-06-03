Gemma Atkinson's baby bump evolution! See how her gorgeous bump has grown

You might like...
-
Strictly Come Dancing tattoos: From Kevin Clifton to Gorka Márquez, AJ Prichard and Karen Clifton
Here, we round up the Strictly Come Dancing cast's best tattoos - would you copy any?
-
Gemma Atkinson talks about being with Gorka Marquez forever after Christmas engagement rumours
It's hard to think of another couple more head-over-heels for each other than Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez and his girlfriend Gemma...
-
7 celebrities open up about the pressure of losing baby weight
-
The best Strictly Come Dancing hair transformations
-
Most stylish guests of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show