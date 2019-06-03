﻿
11 Photos | Beauty

Gemma Atkinson's baby bump evolution! See how her gorgeous bump has grown

She's blooming gorgeous

...
Gemma Atkinson's baby bump evolution! See how her gorgeous bump has grown
You're reading

Gemma Atkinson's baby bump evolution! See how her gorgeous bump has grown

1/11
Next

Love Island's Caroline Flack just caused THIS dress to sell out
dog
1/11

Since Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez announced that they are to become parents back in February, fans have been going wild with excitement for the Strictly Come Dancing couple. Many are speculating whether they are expecting a girl or a boy, others are just thrilled they are expanding their family (beyond their two adorable dogs) and many are following the evolution of Gemma's bump via her Instagram. Here we chart how it's bloomed since February... 

 

FEBRUARY

The first picture Gemma posted was of her adorable dog "guarding" the bump. Something tells us the doggies might have to get used to another member of the family receiving Gemma and Gorka's cuddles…

READ MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares hilarious video of Gorka Marquez and a dancing baby

workout
2/11

February

Proving she is keeping up her training in the healthiest way possible, Gemma's growing bump was visible when she talked her followers through her updated workout routine and warned them what they need to be careful if exercising when pregnant.

 

She captioned the video: "I did a 30 min circuit using mainly my body weight (because my baby is heavy enough). My dumbbells were 3kg so a lot less then usual but I felt great afterwards. I’m wearing a @myzonemoves belt to make sure my heart rate stays in the “safe zone” for baby and for me. I don’t want it too high. I’ve been cleared by my doctor, midwife and Evil Steve to do these exercises and before even considering exercise when pregnant YOU ABSOLUTELY MUST GET THE GO AHEAD FROM PROFESSIONALS. It doesn’t look like a lot and being honest, for the usual me it would have just been my warm up. For pregnant me though, it was fine."

brits
3/11

February

Taking her bump for a night out, Gemma looked utterly glowing when she walked the BRITs red carpet and posed for the paps. Stunning.

 

READ NEXT: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez hint at marriage as they open up about living together

dancer
4/11

March

Already keen to get their little sprog on the tiles, Gemma posted a gorgeous photo of herself chilling on the sofa and cradling her bump with the caption: "Well, we most certainly have a dancer in there [red heart emoji] #wrigglingbaby". 

pilates
5/11

March

Gemma revealed she has found Reformer Pilates a great class for her and the baby because although the movements are slow and steady, they still really work you out.

abs
6/11

March

Gemma's next post was so gorgeous, Gorka couldn't resist reposting a black and white version of it with the caption: "Just when I thought I couldn’t love you more… [heart emoji] @glouiseatkinson". We can see why.

READ NOW: From Alex Jones and Gemma Atkinson to Meghan Markle – celebrities due in 2019

gemma atkinson bump
7/11

March

Showing that she won't let her bump stop her love of exercise, Gemma went for a hike while on holiday. She captioned the shot: "Last week me and Gorks climbed Mount Teide 🌋 (it’s a drive, cable car and flat walk before the pregnancy police start on me) I haven’t been here since my dad passed away. We used to come every year and do the hike so it was bittersweet, but I know he somehow helped drag me up there."

gemma atkinson baby bump
8/11

April 

Never one to take herself too seriously, she uploaded a new picture of her blossoming bump with the caption: "Who ate all the eggs?! First Easter where I actually look like an Easter Egg 😂 and I bloody love it!" 

READ MORE: Gemma Atkinson announces big change ahead of maternity leave

gemma atkinson baby bump
9/11

April 

Looking healthy and beautiful in a bikini while on holiday, the 34-year-old poked fun at her growing assets, saying: "When you look like a palm tree with mahooosive coconuts". 

gemma atkinson baby bump
10/11

May 

Taking some time out to have a bbq with friends, her fans couldn't stop debating whether she is due to have a girl or a boy. Some say you can tell by the shape of the bump… 

READ NEXT: Gorka Marquez praises Gemma Atkinson for 'always supporting him' in heartfelt tribute

gemma atkinson baby bump
11/11

June 

Gemma uploaded a sweet message about her partner Gorka when he managed to make time to go home during his busy Strictly Pro Tour schedule. She wrote: "Who ate all the pies??!! Been so lovely having @gorka_marquez back home these past few days. Last show for his Strictly Pro Tour today, then he’s onto the next one!"

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...