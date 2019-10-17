﻿
Celebrity parents and their children having fun at the pumpkin patch!

Kylie Jenner, Stacey Solomon, the Beckhams and more

It's Halloween season again HELLO! readers! Yep, time to get all spooky and choose the ultimate pumpkin to carve with your kids at home. It's so much fun being creative with the family and you can really let your imagination go wild. First up, head down to your local pumpkin patch or pick-your-own farm to find THE pumpkin. These celebrities had so much fun choosing theirs!

Stacey's Solomon's son Rex looked super adorable sitting amongst the pumpkins in his cosy, grey knitted romper suit, pictured above. Who's recreating this snap with their little ones?

Kylie Jenner shared this cute photo of herself and daughter Stormi at the pumpkin patch in October. You really can't beat an autumnal pumpkin scene complete with hay bales!

Denise van Outen goes pumpkin picking with her daughter Betsy, so many pumpkins so little time! 

 

Seems like Halloween is a big event in the Beckham household, they needed a wheelbarrow to transport all their pumpkins! 

James Van Der Beek (a.k.a. Dawson from Dawson's Creek) had his hands full at the pumpkin patch!

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West enjoyed a play date at the pumpkin patch. 

Liv Tyler's little boy Sailor had big hopes for his Halloween pumpkin!

Alessandra Ambrosio posed amongst the pumpkins with her two children, Anja Louise and Noah Phoenix. 

Prince Oscar of Sweden is a big pumpkin patch fan! 

Heidi Klum needed a helping hand to carry the huge pumpkin she carefully picked out. 

Kelly Rowland takes a sweet selfie with her son Titan during a family trip to the pumpkin patch.

How cute are Kendra Wilkinson's children playing at the pumpkin patch?

Kevin Jonas shared a snap of his two girls mucking about at a traditional pumpkin patch. 

