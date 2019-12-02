﻿
Gift Guide: the perfect Christmas present ideas for teens

Gift Guide: the perfect Christmas present ideas for teens
Gift Guide: the perfect Christmas present ideas for teens

Fashion, beauty and Instagrammable hotspots to put on your radar this December
Teenagers. They can often be a challenge. With Christmas just around the corner, however, it's the perfect opportunity to come together as a family and enjoy quality time.

But when it comes to presents, buying for teens can be tricky. Fear not! We have compiled a list of the perfect gift ideas for the not-quite-grown-up-yet kids in your life. Whether it be your kids or your nieces and nephews, there's plenty here for all.

Wireless speaker

Smart, wireless and portable, the ZIPP 2 and ZIPP MINI 2 are the perfect gift for those who appreciate great sound and the latest technology, without compromising on design. The zip-off case, available in four different colours, means this is the ultimate statement piece for any home. Amazon Alexa voice assistance is built in, and the 360 FullRoom sound means you will enjoy full, rich sound wherever you are.

ZIPP 2, £279, Amazon.co.uk

BUY NOW

urbanista-in-ear-teen-guide
2/17

Wireless earphones

True Wireless Stockholm Earbuds by Urbanista are the perfect headphones for teens on the run. Designed in the style of the more expensive airpods, these affordable earphones fit snugly into ears and stay put whether dashing to school of going for a jog.

A simple tap to the earbud and you can put volume up or down, skip tracks or even answer phone calls. Their smart case contains three full charges so you don't have to worry about running out of power.

Urbanista Wireless Earbuds, £89, Amazon.co.uk

BUY NOW

facebook-portal
3/17

Facebook Portal

Wherever your family is - whether it's your kids away at university, or your parents living further away from their grandchildren than they wished, a Facebook Portal is a real gift of presence this Christmas. By setting up a Facebook Portal you can be with each other, in a relaxed and real way.

The technology within this new gadget is pretty mind blowing; created with award winning cinematographers the device can follow you around the room, no matter what you're doing, zooming wide or close up depending on where you move. This means you can literally set up the portal and get on with your life, inviting your loved one to join you. Saturday breakfast with the grandkids? Sunday lunch with an extended family? No problem. It's completely hands free and the sound is crystal clear so there's no need to shout.

Facebook portal, £169, amazon.co.uk

BUY NOW

london-street-art-photography
4/17

London street art photography tour

The best way to keep a teenager out of trouble is to keep them busy, and what better (or cooler) way to spend a couple of hours on a weekend than learning the art of street art photography? This is such a cool tour through London's uber hip neighbourhoods of Shoreditch, Hoxton and Brick Lane and you can bring whatever digital camera you have – from a smart phone to a DSLR. The guides will happily give tips and education on how to achieve the best snaps and if you’re lucky you’ll run into an artist or two along the way. Great value at just £20.

London street art tour, £20, virginexperiencedays.co.uk

BUY NOW

hot tool evolve styler
5/17

Hot Tools Evolve Hair Styler

Who needs a straightener, when you can have a straightener, curler and hair waver in one? Not only do these look incredible, the fully-cylindrical casing makes this one of the simplest stylers to use – whether going for a sleek, straight look, for some gentle waves or a full on curly. The adaptable heat control (from 100- 230 degrees Celsius) allows you to choose how hot you go – meaning thick hair can be dealt with in a jiffy.

Hot Tools Evole, £150, Amazon.co.uk

BUY NOW

nike gift card
6/17

Nike Gift Card

Sometimes a gift card seems boring but the truth is – most teenagers really want to choose their own shoes – and trainers are a very personal thing. The best part of a Nike gift card is not only can they pick their favourite style and even personalise them online.

From £20 to £200, nike.com

BUY NOW

snoozi-weighted-blanket
7/17

Weighted blanket

Give your teen the gift of sleep this Christmas. Do you have an anxious teen? Do they struggle to drop off to sleep some nights (and then struggle to wake up the following morning?!). Do exam worries or general teen angst keep them tossing and turning in their beds at night? It might have been quite a long time since you were able to tuck them in tightly and kiss them goodnight, but with a Snuzi (let’s link to snuzi.co.uk) weighted blanket, they can do it for themselves. Not only are the blankets very stylish, they’re also incredibly comforting to snuggle beneath. The deep pressure helps relax the nervous system and calms whizzing minds.

Snuzi weighted blanket, £122, snuzi.co.uk

BUY NOW

tile-sticker
8/17

Tile Sticker

Kind of a gift for your teen, and kind of a gift for you! What is it that your teenager always loses? What's the thing they run around the house in a flap each morning trying to find? Whether it's the keys, their homework diary, their bus pass or their headphones, the Tile Sticker is the answer to your and their prayers!

Literally stick one onto whatever it is that always goes missing and they can find it with the press of a button. The tiny, waterproof GPS tracker has a range of 46m. So, if it's in your house, you'll know about it. And if it’s not, you can always log on to the Tile network and see if anyone else can track it down!

Tile sticker, £34.99 for two, amazon.co.uk

BUY NOW

all-new-amazon-echo
9/17

Amazon Echo

The next generation Amazon Echo looks super stylish in Twilight Blue and has new and very much improved sound thanks to a 3-inch woofer and increased back volume so the bass feels stronger (your teens will thank you even if you don’t understand what it means!). So not only is this device smart (there’s unlikely to be a homework question Alexa can't answer, let's be honest) it also sounds really, really good.

Amazon Echo, £139.99, amazon.co.uk

BUY NOW

microscooter
10/17

Flex Deluxe Micro Scooter

If your teen's always late, now they'll have no excuse! This fantastic scooter is super speedy, fast to fold (so public transport/locker stashing is a cinch) and looks very cool too. It's made by such an iconic scooter brand, everything has been though of – from a low deck to reduce back strain to a front mud guard to keep clothes clean.

Flex Deluxe Micro Scooter, £175.99, amazon.co.uk

BUY NOW

protective-phone-case
11/17

Mous Protective Phone case

The Mous iPhone or Samsung Galaxy phone cases are stunning to look at and provide a very important function – making your teen’s phone almost indestructible. Airoshock technology dampens the force of any drop while also allowing extra grip, making it less likely it will fall in the first place. Made with all-natural materials, the wood, sea shell, leather or carbon fibre cases are stylish and cool, and every case comes with a screen protector too.

Mous Protective Phone case, £39.99, amazon.co.uk

BUY NOW

occulus-quest
12/17

Occulus Quest VR headset

If you think VR is big bulky headsets you slip your phone into and go a bit cross-eyed, then it’s time to think again. VR has moved on and the experience of being in an Occulus Quest world is something else. Mums and dads can get lost just picking things up and allowing virtual butterflies to land on your fingers (it’s surprisingly relaxing and although we didn’t try VR meditation we can totally believe it’s fab).

Teens are likely to get to grips with it all far faster and be tearing around virtual worlds on gaming quests in no time. Quite literally a journey to another dimension. Perhaps the one thing your teen will REALLY appreciate amid the full-on family time this Christmas!

Occulus Quest VR headset, £399, amazon.co.uk

BUY NOW

corcile lunch bag
13/17

Corkcicle Baldwin Boxer lunch bag

So stylish, this leather-like pink lunch bag is almost too cool for school! Keeping food fresh all day while looking more like a handbag, there’s a matching waterbottle which can be added to. It’s a can’t-go-wrong option for any stylish school teen with a penchent for pink. Made from vegan leather.

Corkcicle Baldwin Boxer lunch bag, £45, amazon.co.uk

BUY NOW

solid cologne
14/17

Solid Cologne

An ingenious male fragrance solution - making sure your teen smells fresh wherever they go. The sleek metal sliding tins can be popped in a pocket, a backpack or a gym bag and the smell is fantastic. Just pop a dab of the natural fragrance (including beeswax, shea butter and jojoba oil - all great for the skin) on pressure points including wrists, ears and neck for even distribution. The perfect stocking filler.

Solid cologne, from £14.99, amazon.co.uk

BUY NOW

topshop-tommy-tracksuits
15/17

Ivory Track pants by Tommy Hilfiger

All teenagers want to look good, but rarely do they want to be uncomfortable. Luckily these track pants from Tommy Hilfiger is the perfect solution. Your teen will be looking extra chic and feeling extra cosy in these from Tommy Hilfiger and for extra cool, there's a matching jumper to create the tracksuit. They'll love the designer aspect and the slouch look, too. Winner!

Ivory trackpants by Tommy Hilfiger, £51, available at topshop.com

BUY NOW

glossier make up set
16/17

The Make Up Set, Glossier

It's a constant battle: your teen wants to wear makeup, but you're fearful they'll go overboard. Glossier has the answer. With a gorgeous set of just the essentials including the iconic Boy Brow Gel, Cloud Paint and Lash Slick mascara, you'll be able to achieve the perfect balance of 'less is more' and treating them. They'll also love the luxe look and feel of the products.

The Make Up Set, £35, glossier.com

BUY NOW

polo ralph lauren
17/17

Cotton-Jersey Pyjama shorts, Polo by Ralph Lauren

Make your teen feel a little bit spoilt with these super chic PJ shorts from Ralph Lauren. If they're fed up with the same-old checked pyjama sets that have been appearing in their stockings since the age of four then these are the perfect choice. With a roomy fit and soft cotton finish, they're sure to be impressed. Comfy, stylish and a sleepwear staple.

Cotton-Jersey Pyjama shorts, Polo by Ralph Lauren, £40, mrporter.com

BUY NOW

