﻿
8 Strictly dancer dads cooing over their cute babies – see the sweet photos

The Strictly lads are making us broody…

8 Strictly dancer dads cooing over their cute babies – see the sweet photos
8 Strictly dancer dads cooing over their cute babies – see the sweet photos

Sophie Hamilton
Strictly Come Dancing may not be on telly right now but we still love hearing all the latest news from the professional dancers. And with Father's Day on 21 June, what better opportunity to look at some adorable photos of our favourite male pros cuddling their cute babies? Exactly. It's a must.

 

From the delectable James Jordan and charming Pasha Kovalev to Gorka Marquez and original Strictly dancer Darren Bennett, we've rounded up some super sweet pictures of the famous dads cooing over their children. Take a look…

 

Gorka Marquez

Now that's daddy-daughter love right there. Strictly pro Gorka often shares sweet photos of himself and his little girl Mia on his social media. On June 4 he wrote beside this picture: "11 months today!! Can’t believe next month she’s going to be 1 year." Gorka welcomed Mia with his partner, actress Gemma Atkinson, in July 2019.

Pasha Kovalev

Aw, lovely Pacha looks smitten with his baby girl Maven in this shot. The dancer welcomed his first child with Countdown star Rachel Riley in December 2019 and we are so happy for them! Rachel shared this snap on her Instagram page to celebrate Pacha's birthday, writing: "Celebrating 40 years of this wonderful human today. We couldn’t love him more."

James Jordan

Just how cute are James and his daughter Ella? The dancer and his fellow pro wife Ola Jordan have spoken of their difficult three-year battle to conceive, so we were thrilled when little Ella arrived on 27 February 2020.

James told HELLO! on first setting eyes on his baby girl: "I could stare at her all day. I didn't want to let her go."

Gleb Savchenko

Dancer Gleb is one doting dad in this 2018 picture with his children Olivia and Zalara. Gleb joined Strictly in its thirteenth series but didn't return for the fourteenth series, deciding he wanted to spend more time with his wife and daughter, Olivia. The family welcomed Zalara in August 2017.

Darren Bennett

We were huge fans of dancer Darren on Strictly and here is with his daughter Valentina Rosa back in 2015, who he shares with his wife Lilia, another fellow former Strictly dancer Lilia. What a sweet pair Darren and Valentina are in this photo.

Brendan Cole

Oh we love this snap of Brendan Cole and his son Dante from 2018 – nothing beats a guy with a baby carrier! Brendan and his wife Zoe Hobbs are also parents to Aurelia, who they welcomed in 2012; little Dante arrived in March 2018.

Anton du Beke

Strictly's Anton is absolutely adorable reading to his twins George and Henrietta. The star became a father in 2017 with his then-girlfriend, Hannah Summers, who he later married in secret shortly after the birth. Anton shared this snap on World Book Day.

Dad-to-be Artem Chigvintsev

OK, so he's not, er, strictly a dad yet but we just had to include Artem in our line-up. Artem and fiancée Nikki Bella are expecting their first child together, recently posting this snap to Instagram. "It's a boy!" revealed the dancer.

