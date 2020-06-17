Strictly Come Dancing may not be on telly right now but we still love hearing all the latest news from the professional dancers. And with Father's Day on 21 June, what better opportunity to look at some adorable photos of our favourite male pros cuddling their cute babies? Exactly. It's a must.
From the delectable James Jordan and charming Pasha Kovalev to Gorka Marquez and original Strictly dancer Darren Bennett, we've rounded up some super sweet pictures of the famous dads cooing over their children. Take a look…
Gorka Marquez
Now that's daddy-daughter love right there. Strictly pro Gorka often shares sweet photos of himself and his little girl Mia on his social media. On June 4 he wrote beside this picture: "11 months today!! Can’t believe next month she’s going to be 1 year." Gorka welcomed Mia with his partner, actress Gemma Atkinson, in July 2019.