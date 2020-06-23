﻿
15 Photos | Beauty

15 celebrities dealing with pregnancy in lockdown: from Vogue Williams to Gigi Hadid

Pregnancy hormones during self-isolation, oh my!

15 celebrities dealing with pregnancy in lockdown: from Vogue Williams to Gigi Hadid
You're reading

15 celebrities dealing with pregnancy in lockdown: from Vogue Williams to Gigi Hadid

1/15
Next

Where are the stars of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air now?
Jenni McKnight
sophie-turner-pregnant
Photo: © Rex
1/15

Many women who are experiencing pregnancy will probably tell you that it's one of the greatest joys of their lives – but that was before we were all told to self-isolate! Ever-changing hormones, cravings, sickness, they're all part and parcel of carrying a child into the world. But imagine going through all these emotions and having nowhere to escape but another room in your home? It honestly doesn't bear thinking about. So let's spare a thought for all those women who are going through it right now. You're doing great! And just because you're a celebrity doesn't mean you can avoid it either. Sure, you probably have a choice of rooms in a luxury mansion to 'vacation' in, but how long will that help? Let's take a look at how some celebs are coping with being pregnant in lockdown…

Sophie Turner 

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas are believed to be expecting their first child together later this year. Though neither of them have confirmed, or publicly commented on the pregnancy, Sophie has been spotted out and about sporting a sizeable bump over the last few weeks.

MORE: 11 stars who have given birth during the surreal lockdown

lauren-pope-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
2/15

Lauren Pope

Former TOWIE star Lauren Pope excitedly announced her pregnancy in March. The 37-year-old is expecting her first baby with millionaire boyfriend Tony Keterman. Lauren showed off her baby bump in a collection of Polaroid-style snaps stuck on a pinboard, which she captioned: "Pure Happiness." 

penn-badgley-wife-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
3/15

Penn Badgley

You star Penn Badgley is expecting his first child with wife Domino Kirke after they endured two devastating miscarriages in recent years. Sharing their news on Instagram in February with a photo of her blossoming baby bump, Domino wrote: "You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you."

Keep scrolling for more pregnant celebrities in lockdown...

rochelle-humes-baby-bump
Photo: © Instagram
4/15

Rochelle Humes

This Morning star Rochelle Humes announced her third pregnancy in March. She and husband Marvin Humes both posted the same Easter-themed announcement photo on their respective Instagram accounts to share the news with their fans. The image showed a chalkboard in the centre, reading: "We're eggspecting baby Humes. October 2020." The couple later revealed they are having a boy.

Rochelle has been keeping busy during her pregnancy, but has struggled with morning sickness, which she complained is lasting all day. Last month, she shared a sweet photo of herself being comforted by her daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, three, and wrote: "Today has by far been one of the hardest days to get through...this ‘morning’ (or all day) sickness really isn’t budging. I shut myself in the front room today and cried. These little ladies must have sensed it as they have been as good as gold for me all day. Early night tonight I think..."

gigi-hadid-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
5/15

Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and her rumoured fiancé Zayn Malik confirmed in April that they are expecting their first child, which grandmother-to-be Yolanda Hadid let slip is due in September. The couple are currently on lockdown at Yolanda's idyllic Pennsylvania farm with the rest of the Hadid family. Earlier this week during a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon, Gigi – who revealed she is craving bagels – opened up about being pregnant during the current coronavirus pandemic. "I'm trying, and especially during this time, it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and really experience it day by day," she said.

vogue-williams-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
6/15

Vogue Williams

Vogue Williams and husband Spencer Matthews recently announced their pregnancy news in an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO!. The couple are expecting their second child – a girl – due in summer and Vogue is five and a half months pregnant. At the moment, she appears to be coping well, revealing that the best thing to come out of self-isolating is "the amount of time I’m getting to spend with T and Spen". However, like anyone, she admitted she does have days where she struggles. "I had a bit of an off day yesterday but I think we all need to accept that will happen but stay positive and the following day will feel easier... sending love to everyone," she wrote on Instagram.

dee-kopang
Photo: © Getty Images
7/15

Dee Koppang

Dermot O'Leary's wife Dee Koppang is pregnant with their first child, and recently admitted that she is in an "isolation online rabbit hole". Dee is using her time at home to stock up on bits and pieces for the baby, even showing off an adorable babygrow she bought during a round of "#isoaltionbabyshopping". The cute onesie she bought reads "Milking It" across the front and it's so cute! 

lea-michele-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
8/15

Lea Michele

Former Glee star Lea Michele is expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich after tying the knot back in March 2019. Lea confirmed the news at the end of April, sharing a photo on Instagram of herself cradling her bump, captioning it: "So grateful."

katy-perry-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
9/15

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom and recently admitted she has got to the stage where she doesn't even know what day it is! Sharing a photo of herself eating a pickle and wearing a jumper with the words, "How soon is now?" written across the top, she wrote: "wHaT dAy Is It Even #stayhomeclub." Katy has also been keeping herself occupied by sharing some gorgeous snaps pre-isolation.

ashlee-simpson-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
10/15

Ashlee Simpson

Singer Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross – son of Diana Ross – announced they are expecting their second child in an Instagram post at the beginning of May. Showing off a positive pregnancy test, the couple revealed that they are supporting charitable organisation March of Dimes and their Mum and Baby COVID-19 Intervention and Support Fund, to help provide relief for pregnant women during the ongoing pandemic. Ashlee and Evan already share daughter Jagger, four. She also has 11-year-old son Bronx with her ex-husband Pete Wentz.

deliciously-ella-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
11/15

Deliciously Ella

Deliciously Ella founder Ella Mills announced her pregnancy last month and is using her daily one-hour of outdoor exercise – as allowed by the government during lockdown – to enjoy gentle walks with her husband and daughter. Sharing her exciting news on Instagram, Ella wrote: "We’re feeling so lucky to hold on to something so special while the world feels so topsy turvy, and whilst of course it’s a little unnerving to be navigating pregnancy in this climate, we are just so incredibly grateful. Like everyone else, we’re staying quietly at home, taking Austin and Skye out for a little daily walk on our own."

MORE: 9 celebrities coping with household chores on lockdown just like the rest of us

Chris-pratt-katherine
Photo: © Instagram
12/15

Katherine Schwarzenegger 

Chris Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting the couple's first child – Chris already shares his seven-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris. The couple have yet to publicly comment on their expanding family, but Katherine was photographed on 2 May with a sizeable bump as she enjoyed a walk with her dog. Her mum, Maria Shriver, did, however, confirm the news of her daughter’s pregnancy in April during an Instagram Live with Chris. When the Guardians of the Galaxy star said: "I’m so lucky to have married into such a gorgeous family," Maria replied: "You’re gonna have another beautiful family member."

nikki-bella-pregnant
Photo: © Instagram
13/15

Nikki Bella

Former Strictly dancer Artem Chigvintsev and his fiancée, WWE star Nikki Bella, are expecting their first child later this year. Nikki and her twin sister Brie are actually pregnant at the same time, but Nikki recently admitted that she has also been reaching out to other pregnant women for advice. She wrote on Instagram: "Being pregnant for the first time, yes I have been lucky to have Brie, but it’s been amazing getting advice and support from other women at a similar stage in pregnancy like me. I have realized how important this is and how much I need it! Especially during times like these where there is so much anxiety, stress, and uncertainty."

MORE: Celebrities we have sadly lost to coronavirus

sarah-jane-crawford-pregnant
Photo: © HELLO!
14/15

Sarah-Jane Crawford 

TV and radio presenter Sarah-Jane Crawford revealed she is expecting her first child with football manager partner Brian Barry-Murphy. "We are both over the moon," the 38-year-old exclusively told HELLO! magazine. "We found out just before Christmas. It was an incredible present." The baby is due in early August and after a tough first trimester, Sarah-Jane is feeling "more energised" as she prepares to enter the final stage. "I've noticed my body is changing with the seasons," the host of the Sunday Chart Show on Hits Radio added. "When summer comes it will be the blossoming of everything. It's an amazing journey."

trevor-engleson-wife
Photo: © Getty Images
15/15

Trevor Engelson

Meghan Markle's ex-husband Trevor Engelson and his wife Tracey Kurland are expecting their first child together in September. The 43-year-old Hollywood producer shared the happy news on his private Instagram account earlier this month, sharing a sweet selfie showing the couple both wearing protective face masks while he proudly cradles Tracey’s growing tummy. He captioned the post: "Future mother of the year and girl dad way outta his league! Best thing I've ever produced, hands down, Baby girl, so excited to meet you in September."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...