With Lockdown 3.0 in full swing, many of us may be experiencing sleepless nights – but no longer do the tell-tale signs that we're not getting our beauty sleep have to be advertised on our face!

With dark circles, bags, and puffy under-eyes a huge giveaway that those much-needed eight hours of rest have escaped us, we've found the perfect solution to restore a fresh-faced and wide-awake appearance.

Amazon has come to the rescue once again with their never-ending stock of helpful beauty gadgets, and are currently selling an eye massager with 15 percent off!

Amazon's eye massager has won rave reviews

Described as a "magic wand" for the delicate eye area, this massager features red and blue light therapy, high-frequency vibrations and heat therapy to tackle your anti-ageing needs – and it's only £22.

It comes with a natural jade stone which is believed to help firm skin, boost circulation, enhance glow, reduce puffiness, minimize fine lines, improve elasticity, detoxify, and help skincare products penetrate better.

This eye massager can also be used to help firm and stimulate your cheeks, forehead, neck, lips and nose – so it's like getting two products for the price of one!

Eye Massager, £22.09, Amazon

No wonder it has received rave reviews from happy customers. One said: "Well I just love this little magic wand. I use it to enhance my serums. I apply my serums and then massage them in with the wand. I can really see a difference it really powers up the eye serum leaves my skin silky smooth. Just love it for the price it's amazing."

Another agreed, writing: "I love this little massager. Soothing and revitalising at the end of the day when my eyes get tired and bit sore. Eyes look clearer and brighter....lovely to use."

A third added: "Such a good thing, I wasn’t sure if it will work on me as I have problems after my pregnancy, but it’s really useful and really worth to buy! Also very good face massager instead of wasting time for facial salon, you can just do it at home by yourself while watching TV! Highly recommend."

