Holly Willoughby looks so elegant in high street fashion - and her fans are obsessed

Holly Willoughby stunned This Morning viewers in her Ghost dress

Georgia Brown

We've been loving Holly Willoughby's looks of late, and her elegant floral dress from Ghost is no exception. 

Taking to our screens on This Morning on Thursday, the presenter looked radiant in a vintage china blue print dress. Providing a loose fit and flared skirt style, Holly's 'Tayla' dress featured a flattering empire line that gathered under the bust. With feminine puffed sleeves and stylish button detailing, Holly's gym-honed silhouette looked incredible in the feminine number - and it's available on the high street. 

WATCH: Holly Willoughby flaunts her stylish dress on This Morning

Holly teamed her vintage-style dress with a pair of sophisticated nude heels, adding effortless glamour to her look with leg-lengthening pointed-toe stilettos.  

The blonde beauty wore her icy bob in loose waves, sporting a rosy pink lip and winged eyeliner. 

holly-this-morning

Holly looked radiant as always on This Morning

Posting her outfit details on Instagram, Holly penned: "Morning Thursday… There ain’t nothing like a Dame and today we have my favourite… @joancollinsdbe … see you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle dress by @ghostfashion".

Fans were floored by the mother-of-three's flirty and feminine ensemble, rushing to the comments to shower her in compliments. "So gorgeous, love the dress and colour", wrote one fan, while another comment read: "Gorgeous dress Holly you look so beautiful and elegant."

"Gorgeous love this dress! Although I don't have anywhere to wear it at the moment!" commented a third fan. 

Give yourself an excuse to rock Holly's elegant Ghost dress, which is currently available for £125.

ghost-fashion-dress

Tayla Dress, £219, Ghost

SHOP NOW

Speaking about her new book, Reflections, on The One Show recently, Holly opened up about the "mum-guilt" she feels due to her busy work life. 

She said: "I feel guilty about everything. It’s totally normal. But what I would say is – and this is what I really have to focus on – where’s the guilt coming from? Because I think the problem with working mums is that I’m feeling guilty because I’m not there to drop my kids off in the morning because I have to go to work. 

"What I’m feeling guilty about, is that in some way I’m telling myself that I clearly don’t love my kids because I love my career more than my children, which is why I’m choosing to do this."

