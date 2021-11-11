Holly Willoughby looks so elegant in high street fashion - and her fans are obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We've been loving Holly Willoughby's looks of late, and her elegant floral dress from Ghost is no exception.

SEE: Holly Willoughby poses in Zara knit and the cutest mini skirt

Taking to our screens on This Morning on Thursday, the presenter looked radiant in a vintage china blue print dress. Providing a loose fit and flared skirt style, Holly's 'Tayla' dress featured a flattering empire line that gathered under the bust. With feminine puffed sleeves and stylish button detailing, Holly's gym-honed silhouette looked incredible in the feminine number - and it's available on the high street.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby flaunts her stylish dress on This Morning

Holly teamed her vintage-style dress with a pair of sophisticated nude heels, adding effortless glamour to her look with leg-lengthening pointed-toe stilettos.

DISCOVER: Holly Willoughby's down to earth breakfast, lunch and dinner revealed

READ: Holly Willoughby shares important message as she 'heads towards' the menopause

The blonde beauty wore her icy bob in loose waves, sporting a rosy pink lip and winged eyeliner.

Holly looked radiant as always on This Morning

Posting her outfit details on Instagram, Holly penned: "Morning Thursday… There ain’t nothing like a Dame and today we have my favourite… @joancollinsdbe … see you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle dress by @ghostfashion".

Fans were floored by the mother-of-three's flirty and feminine ensemble, rushing to the comments to shower her in compliments. "So gorgeous, love the dress and colour", wrote one fan, while another comment read: "Gorgeous dress Holly you look so beautiful and elegant."

"Gorgeous love this dress! Although I don't have anywhere to wear it at the moment!" commented a third fan.

Give yourself an excuse to rock Holly's elegant Ghost dress, which is currently available for £125.

Tayla Dress, £219, Ghost

Speaking about her new book, Reflections, on The One Show recently, Holly opened up about the "mum-guilt" she feels due to her busy work life.

She said: "I feel guilty about everything. It’s totally normal. But what I would say is – and this is what I really have to focus on – where’s the guilt coming from? Because I think the problem with working mums is that I’m feeling guilty because I’m not there to drop my kids off in the morning because I have to go to work.

"What I’m feeling guilty about, is that in some way I’m telling myself that I clearly don’t love my kids because I love my career more than my children, which is why I’m choosing to do this."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.